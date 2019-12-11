The Franklin Wildcat boys soccer team scored two goals in the first half of their game against defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Champion Galt on Dec. 6 and ended up winning 2-1 on their home field. The win gave the Wildcats a 2-0 pre-season record after their Dec. 2 win over Florin and was the Warriors’ first loss of the year, putting their record at 2-1. The Wildcats’ next game is today against McNair at 5:15 p.m. in Stockton.
