Coming off a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship, the Franklin Wildcats showed no sign of slowing down after a 5-4 win over the Hollister Haybalers in the first round of the CIF NorCal Championships Tuesday in Elk Grove.
With packed stands and crowds extending down the foul lines at the Wildcats’ home diamond, the atmosphere was electric, but Franklin’s initial start was not with starting pitcher and Mississippi State signee, Nolan Stevens, struggling early on. Stevens would surrender two runs in the top of the first and two more in the top of the second before settling in to keep his team in the game.
“I thought Nolan was a little wild in the first inning but he really settled down and threw strikes to keep us in the game,” Wildcats head coach Bryan Kilby said. “He did a good job with a couple of tough pitches in the first inning but after that I thought he made some really good pitches.”
A two-run home run in the top of the second accounted for the last two runs the Haybalers would push across as Stevens was able to hang zeros in the following three innings of work.
The Wildcats first two runs came on a bloop single from first baseman Dylan Minnatee in the first inning and a bases-loaded walk to left fielder Noah Meaux in the third inning.
Despite a 4-2 deficit heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Wildcats were not going to go down quietly as they pushed across runs with timely hits and aggressive baserunning.
The Wildcats tied the game in the fourth inning following an RBI single from right fielder Tim Johnson; then, with runners on second and third, the Haybalers would attempt a pickoff to second which got away from the second baseman allowing Johnson to score.
The decisive run would come in the bottom of the sixth with a walk to Johnson with two outs. He then stole second which proved to be huge for the Wildcats when, a few pitches later, center fielder and Cal-commit Jordy Lopez drove in Johnson, who beat a tag at the plate to score the go-ahead run.
“We took a chance (with Johnson stealing with two outs in the sixth) and it worked out for us getting to second and Jordy gets the hit to drive in the winning run on a bang-bang play at the plate,” Kilby said. “It’s baseball. You have to be aggressive.”
In the sixth Dylan Wood took over for Stevens and would go two innings allowing a hit with two strikeouts to shut the door for the Wildcats allowing them to move on to the second round of the NorCal Championships.
“I love these guys and they always give us everything they got,” Kilby said. “I wouldn’t want to go to battle with anybody else but this group.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.