Replacing a long time withstanding coach is no easy feat. Franklin High School head football coach Evan Boylan learned that the hard way last season.
In his first season, Boylan and the Wildcats finished 2-8 overall and lost their last five games. During that five-game losing streak, Franklin was outscored 167-14 combined.
“It is very nice to not be in my first year anymore because everything everyone told me about how difficult this job is was right,” Boylan said.
“You don’t know how something is going to be until you do it but going forward and spending so much more time together has been great.”
Although last season ended as roughly as it did, Boylan and Franklin know with a new season comes new opportunities.
With a young team last season, Franklin went through a lot of growing pains. This season, the Wildcats hope that their experiences from a season ago can carry into a position this program is used to being in, they playoffs.
“We have built a lot of trust and love which we didn’t have last year in addition to getting stronger in the weight room,” Boylan said.
If the Wildcats want to make a run at a playoff spot, they will need some of the more experienced leaders to carry the team.
Franklin returns a ton of talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball, which will play into its favor.
Leading the charge will be third-year starter at quarterback Brandon Baustista-Rundgren. The senior didn’t have the best of years last year with 12 interceptions to only eight touchdowns, but Baustista-Rundgren has the knowledge and experience to take the next step.
Along with returning their starting quarterback, the Wildcats return their top running back from a year ago in Josiah Allen and top wide receiver Michael Hardey.
Last season, Allen was by far the most impressive Franklin weapon with seven of the team’s 16 touchdowns to go along with 664 yards rushing. Hardey led the receiving corps with five touchdowns and 544 yards.
“We are really lucky to return as many players as we have from last season,” Boylan said.
“The kids we had last year have been totally committed and have come together to try and get this ship heading in the right direction.”
Franklin also returns the team’s top tackler from a year ago Reagan Fonbuena. The middle linebacker had 69 total tackles and three sacks.
“He is a kid who will play both ways and has been a great leader for us in the weight room all offseason,” Boylan said.
In addition to some of the standout performers from last season, Boylan expects many players to carry over their progression from this summer into Friday nights as the year goes on. Among those players is junior offensive tackle Tyler Keinath.
“He started for us last year as a sophomore and I believe he is a special one and has what it takes to play at the next level,” Boylan said.
Keinath is a formidable prospect, standing at 6’3 and weighing over 300 pounds.
Boylan and his staff knew if they were going to compete in one of the toughest leagues in the Sac-Joaquin Section, they had to get this team prepared with their non-league schedule.
Franklin’s non-league schedule features away visits to Rocklin and Grant, both of which should be much improved from last season.
“We scheduled tough teams to be prepared for the Delta League,” Boylan said of his first four games.
“We expect to compete against everyone we play and we wanted to play teams that would give us a significant challenge which makes us better.”
The Wildcats open the season this Friday at home against McNair High School from Stockton at Cosumnes Oaks High School at 7 p.m. Franklin started last season with a victory against the Eagles by a score of 38-23 away from home.
“The kids are ready and as a coach you love the work that comes with the summer and once you get to this time of the year every week is a new challenge,” Boylan said.
“Every week is like a puzzle and things are challenging but the kids are embracing the work and we can’t wait to open at home on Friday night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.