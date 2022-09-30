Sierra Valley Conference -

Union Mine 25, Bradshaw Christian 14

The Pride falls to 4-1 on the year and 0-1 in its first SVC game of the season.

Delta League -

Sheldon 14, Cosumnes Oaks 10

Fareni Fa’anati deflected a Ranvir Malhi pass in the end zone on fourth down to preserve the win for the Huskies.

Scott Nixon gained 132 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns. Huskies are now 2-1, the Wolfpack 1-2 in the Delta.

LineScore                    1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Cosumnes Oaks (2-5)  0          3          7          0          10

Sheldon (5-2)              0          0          7          7          14

Elk Grove 57, Davis 0

Marquez Vasquez scored on the first play from scrimmage with a 45-yard run and it was all Herd from that point on. He added an 80-yarder on the second possession while the Elk Grove defense had three interceptions in the rout.

LineScore                    1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Davis (2-5)                   0          0          0          0          0

Elk Grove (3-3)            21        15        14        7          57

Franklin 47, Pleasant Grove 16

TQ Wallace had a pair of TDs for the Wildcats as they have now won two of their last three games and are 2-1 in the Delta League. Jalen Kennedy had a TD and an interception for the winless Eagles.

LineScore                    1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Pleasant Grove (0-6)   8          0          0          8          16

Franklin (2-5)              7          26        7          7          47

Metro Conference -

Laguna Creek 42, Kennedy 6

Cardinals raise their record to 5-2, 1-1 in the Metro, with a win over the Cougars. Halim Tholley had three TDs including a punt return for a score.

LineScore                    1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Kennedy (0-6)             0          6          0          0          6

Laguna Creek (5-2)      6          9          0          27        42

Greater Sacramento League -

Valley forfeited to Johnson

Natomas 55, Florin 0

LineScore                    1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Florin (1-6)                  0          0          0          0          0

Natomas (4-2)             21        28        6          0          55

