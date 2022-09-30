Sierra Valley Conference -
Union Mine 25, Bradshaw Christian 14
The Pride falls to 4-1 on the year and 0-1 in its first SVC game of the season.
Delta League -
Sheldon 14, Cosumnes Oaks 10
Fareni Fa’anati deflected a Ranvir Malhi pass in the end zone on fourth down to preserve the win for the Huskies.
Game winning play by Fareni Fa’anati who deflects the 4th down pass. Huskies take over and take a knee for the victory. pic.twitter.com/0VSYaZDI7x— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) October 1, 2022
Scott Nixon gained 132 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns. Huskies are now 2-1, the Wolfpack 1-2 in the Delta.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Cosumnes Oaks (2-5) 0 3 7 0 10
Sheldon (5-2) 0 0 7 7 14
Elk Grove 57, Davis 0
Marquez Vasquez scored on the first play from scrimmage with a 45-yard run and it was all Herd from that point on. He added an 80-yarder on the second possession while the Elk Grove defense had three interceptions in the rout.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Davis (2-5) 0 0 0 0 0
Elk Grove (3-3) 21 15 14 7 57
Franklin 47, Pleasant Grove 16
TQ Wallace had a pair of TDs for the Wildcats as they have now won two of their last three games and are 2-1 in the Delta League. Jalen Kennedy had a TD and an interception for the winless Eagles.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Pleasant Grove (0-6) 8 0 0 8 16
Franklin (2-5) 7 26 7 7 47
Metro Conference -
Laguna Creek 42, Kennedy 6
Cardinals raise their record to 5-2, 1-1 in the Metro, with a win over the Cougars. Halim Tholley had three TDs including a punt return for a score.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Kennedy (0-6) 0 6 0 0 6
Laguna Creek (5-2) 6 9 0 27 42
Greater Sacramento League -
Valley forfeited to Johnson
Natomas 55, Florin 0
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Florin (1-6) 0 0 0 0 0
Natomas (4-2) 21 28 6 0 55
