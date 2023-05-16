Tuesday hosted the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section's high school softball playoffs throughout the region. On the positive side top-seeded Pleasant Grove made it a no-doubter against Johnson while No. 6 Franklin used its trademark good pitching/defense to advance to Thursday's second round. Elk Grove also looked good in its first round win over Rodriguez.
Meanwhile heading home after the first round are the defending Division I champions, Sheldon, along with Laguna Creek.
Division I -
Pleasant Grove 19, Hiram Johnson 0
This was a no-doubter for the Delta League champions. Marley Escobar was three-for-four with a home run while Zoe Iverson and Izzy Cuellar each had three hits. Coach Brian Cherry emptied the bench while his girls had 18 hits on the day. Madelyn Lawson and Alexa Lewis combined on a no-hitter.
Franklin 4, Lincoln 1
Cora Ellis' two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning iced a close game for the Wildcats Tuesday. Kaelani Nitta was two-for-four with an RBI. Micayla Ariotto had three hits. Scarlet Riddle went the distance tossing a five-hitter.
Gregori 3, Sheldon 1
Sheldon's season ended abruptly when Gregori scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning. Chloee Hoffman drilled a three-run homer for all the runs the Jaguars needed. Jaylee Ojo's fourth inning homer was the lone Huskies' run of the game. She pitched the first four innings for Sheldon, allowing just one hit and striking out eight.
Division II -
Elk Grove 8, Rodriguez 1
Emma Stang went three-for-four while Taylor Fitzgerald drilled a pair of doubles to lead a 12-hit attack for the Thundering Herd. Madison Carda tossed a nifty five-hitter.
Cordova 6, Laguna Creek 2
The Cardinals had no answer for Cordova's Cassaundra Seifert who allowed just one hit while striking out 18 batters. Meanwhile Sarah Hanf had 14 strikeouts in a losing cause for the Cardinals. Mariah Hopkins homered for the Lancers. It was a pitchers duel until the top of the 6th, when 9th-seed Cordova scored an unearned run. Things opened in the top of the 7th, when the Lancers scored five more runs, four unearned. Laguna Creek scored two in the bottom of the 7th. - Erik Olson
Second Round Matchups (5/18)
Division I
#8 Gregori vs. #1 Pleasant Grove
#6 Franklin vs. #3 Oak Ridge
Division II
#7 Elk Grove vs. #2 Whitney
