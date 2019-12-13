As far as Franklin High School cheer coach Kathy Harris is concerned, watching Rauchel Kirk perform a cheer routine with her Wildcat teammates, you’d never know the senior honors student grew up being shy.
Kirk commands attention and not only has Harris noticed, but Kirk was recently invited to perform with Varsity Spirit along with two of her Franklin teammates and a student from Laguna Creek in the London New Year’s Day Parade.
“She’s always been a quiet person and has always struggled with self esteem. When we’re stunting, she’s my go-to person,” said Harris, who has known Kirk since Kirk was in second grade.
There have been two phases of Kirk’s young life.
In the first part, she grew up without reliable support from her parents, struggled in school and had confidence issues.
“Growing up, my parents didn’t really provide support. I didn’t have anyone I could go to and get help. My grades were always really bad. I don’t think my GPA was ever past 2.75,” Kirk said on Dec. 5.
Kirk’s aunt couldn’t stand seeing her family in crisis, however, and as a result of the problems her parents were going through at the time, she took in Kirk and her sister and later took custody of Kirk’s nephew and Kirk’s best friend as well asher best friend’s sibling for a total of five children.
Since being taken in, Kirk’s grades improved and her confidence has led even her aunt to do a double-take during cheer performances.
“After moving in with my aunt, there was just better structure and support, and my GPA went up and I always got Presidential Awards. I just started pushing myself, I started enrolling in honors classes and I go to AVID, which helps you throughout high school college-wise,” said Kirk. “I’ve just been pushing myself more after that because, with my parents, they weren’t there. One or the other was always in and out of incarceration so I didn’t really have that support structure.”
“They’re all from trauma but, definitely where they’re at today, I’d do it all over again,” said her aunt, Stephanie.
Kirk has been cheerleading with the Wildcats since her freshman year after overcoming her nervousness to try out for the team.
Now in her senior year, Kirk qualified to perform in the London New Year’s Day Parade after finishing as one of the top 12 percent of athletes who attended the Universal Cheerleaders Association and National Cheerleaders Association summer camps throughout the country, according to Varsity Spirit.
All-Americans are selected based on “superior athletic and leadership skills,” according to Varsity Spirit, which is based in Memphis and was started in 1974.
Cheerleaders will depart Dec. 26, tour London for four days and will finish the trip with the parade performance.
The chance to perform with one of her teammates (the other won’t be making the trip) and do what she loves on an international level might be the biggest stage yet for Kirk, who is interested in studying nursing once she graduates.
“Cheering is my free space. When I’m cheering, I’m in my own zone and I’m happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.