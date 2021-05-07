The Franklin Wildcats added three wins to their season total when they swept league opponents Cosumnes Oaks last week.
The teams’ season series ended with a 10-3 Franklin win May 1.
Andres Galan led the Wildcats went 3 for 4 with a run, Joe Lopez went 1 for 4 with three RBI and a run and Tyler Tobey went 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run to help lead his team.
Michael Freitas, Lucas Gibbons, Josh Timmons, Nolan Stevens, Jordan Davis and Matt Adams (two) all scored for the Wildcats as well.
Freitas picked up the win after pitching five innings and limiting Cosumnes Oaks to one unearned run, four hits and a walk, while also striking out four. Dylan McNeill pitched two innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits.
For the Wolfpack, Mason Airoldi went 2 for 4 with an RBI, John Sheehan went 1 for 3 with a run and Darryl Johnson went 2 for 3 with a run to help lead their team offensively.
Gannon Castle pitched two and two-thirds of an inning, giving up five hits, three earned runs (five total) and four walks. Trevor Watkins pitched one and two-thirds of an inning and gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and struck out two. Kevin SooHoo pitched two scoreless innings and gave up one hit and struck out three.
The loss dropped the Wolfpack to 1-5 in the Delta League and 9-7 overall. Franklin, which improved to 6-3 in the Delta League and 12-6 overall, won the teams April 29 game 2-1 and won the series opener 12-1 April 27.
