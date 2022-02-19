Eisa Teixeira

Eisa Teixeira (gray sweatshirt) is one of three wrestlers from Laguna Creek who has qualified for the CIF State Wrestling Championships next weekend in Bakersfield. Teixera finished sixth at 145 pounds.

 Photo by Jon Ussery

Annika Miles defended her Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Wrestling Championship Saturday when she pinned Gemma Templeman of Rocklin in only a minute and eight seconds in the final match of the 235-pound weight class at the event at the Stockton Arena. In 2020, Miles won the 235-pound weight via a 3-0 decision over a wrestler from Tokay.

Because of the pandemic there was no wrestling championships in 2021.

Two years ago Miles finished fifth at the CIF State Championships in her weight class.

Joining Miles atop the medal stand was Elk Grove’s 220 pounder, Nolan Francis Frank. Frank won his weight class thanks to a 4-3 decision in the championship match against Achilles Clarke of Pitman.

The last Masters champion from Elk Grove Unified were Elk Grove’s Peter Ming (220) and Ledger Petracek (170) in 2020. Franklin’s Joey Banks took first in 2014. Elk Grove heavyweight Jaharee Taylor won in 2013 and the Herd’s Martin Ramirez won three straight Masters championships between 2010 and 2012.

There were four local grapplers who earned second place medals. They were Loretta Lopez of Elk Grove who lost her 126-pound finals match to Gianna Dibenedetto of Bella Vista, 4-0. Dafne Guadarrama of Franklin placed second at 143 pounds at dropping a 4-0 decision to Alana Ontiverosa from Pitman.

In the boys division second place went to Franklin’s Amaar Khan who dropped the 152-pound finale to Jason Brauning of Vacaville, 4-3.

His Franklin teammate Khristian Dove made it to the championship match at 170 pounds but was forced to withdraw because of an injury to his shoulder he suffered during the semi-final match earlier in the day. It’s unknown the extent of the injury. Dove is ranked in the top three in the State in his weight and the CIF State Wrestling Championships begin Friday in Bakersfield.

The top six wrestlers at the Section Masters at each weight qualify for the trip south. In total, Laguna Creek qualified two boys and a girl, Franklin qualified three boys and three girls, Elk Grove will send three boys and two girls.

The boys team title went to Vacaville who also set a meet record by winning seven individual championships at the Masters. That’s the third straight Masters team championship for the Bulldogs.

Team Scores - Boys

1          Vacaville          341.0

2          Oakdale           268.0

3          Ponderosa       136.5

4          Del Oro            117.0

5          Turlock            102.5

6          Folsom            93.5

7          Elk Grove         91.0

8          Franklin           86.0

30        Laguna Cr.       35.0

Medal-winners (top six qualify for State Championships)

106      Zack Hoover                LC        5th

106      Nick Bulanin                EG       6th

126      Kevin Lopez                 EG       3rd

126      Ahmaad Lewis             Fr        5th

126      Jacob Yang                  SH        7th

145      Eisa Teixeira                LC        6th

152      Ammar Khan               Fr         2nd

170      Khristian Dove            Fr         2nd

220      Nolan Frank                EG        1st

Team Scores – Girls Division

1          Casa Roble     79.0

2          Bella Vista      73.0

3          Tokay             69.0

4          Yuba City        68.0

5          Armijo             65.0

10        Elk Grove         52.0

Medal-winners (top six qualify for State Championships)

101      Kaydance Vang           SH        5th

111      Jennifer Reyes             Fr         6th

126      Loretta Lopez              EG        2nd

137      Kaely Eva                     Fr         5th

137      Oriyana Castex            LC        3rd

143      Dafne Guadarrama     Fr         2nd

235      Annika Miles               EG        1st

