Annika Miles defended her Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Wrestling Championship Saturday when she pinned Gemma Templeman of Rocklin in only a minute and eight seconds in the final match of the 235-pound weight class at the event at the Stockton Arena. In 2020, Miles won the 235-pound weight via a 3-0 decision over a wrestler from Tokay.
Because of the pandemic there was no wrestling championships in 2021.
Two years ago Miles finished fifth at the CIF State Championships in her weight class.
Joining Miles atop the medal stand was Elk Grove’s 220 pounder, Nolan Francis Frank. Frank won his weight class thanks to a 4-3 decision in the championship match against Achilles Clarke of Pitman.
The last Masters champion from Elk Grove Unified were Elk Grove’s Peter Ming (220) and Ledger Petracek (170) in 2020. Franklin’s Joey Banks took first in 2014. Elk Grove heavyweight Jaharee Taylor won in 2013 and the Herd’s Martin Ramirez won three straight Masters championships between 2010 and 2012.
There were four local grapplers who earned second place medals. They were Loretta Lopez of Elk Grove who lost her 126-pound finals match to Gianna Dibenedetto of Bella Vista, 4-0. Dafne Guadarrama of Franklin placed second at 143 pounds at dropping a 4-0 decision to Alana Ontiverosa from Pitman.
In the boys division second place went to Franklin’s Amaar Khan who dropped the 152-pound finale to Jason Brauning of Vacaville, 4-3.
His Franklin teammate Khristian Dove made it to the championship match at 170 pounds but was forced to withdraw because of an injury to his shoulder he suffered during the semi-final match earlier in the day. It’s unknown the extent of the injury. Dove is ranked in the top three in the State in his weight and the CIF State Wrestling Championships begin Friday in Bakersfield.
The top six wrestlers at the Section Masters at each weight qualify for the trip south. In total, Laguna Creek qualified two boys and a girl, Franklin qualified three boys and three girls, Elk Grove will send three boys and two girls.
The boys team title went to Vacaville who also set a meet record by winning seven individual championships at the Masters. That’s the third straight Masters team championship for the Bulldogs.
Team Scores - Boys
1 Vacaville 341.0
2 Oakdale 268.0
3 Ponderosa 136.5
4 Del Oro 117.0
5 Turlock 102.5
6 Folsom 93.5
7 Elk Grove 91.0
8 Franklin 86.0
30 Laguna Cr. 35.0
Medal-winners (top six qualify for State Championships)
106 Zack Hoover LC 5th
106 Nick Bulanin EG 6th
126 Kevin Lopez EG 3rd
126 Ahmaad Lewis Fr 5th
126 Jacob Yang SH 7th
145 Eisa Teixeira LC 6th
152 Ammar Khan Fr 2nd
170 Khristian Dove Fr 2nd
220 Nolan Frank EG 1st
Team Scores – Girls Division
1 Casa Roble 79.0
2 Bella Vista 73.0
3 Tokay 69.0
4 Yuba City 68.0
5 Armijo 65.0
10 Elk Grove 52.0
Medal-winners (top six qualify for State Championships)
101 Kaydance Vang SH 5th
111 Jennifer Reyes Fr 6th
126 Loretta Lopez EG 2nd
137 Kaely Eva Fr 5th
137 Oriyana Castex LC 3rd
143 Dafne Guadarrama Fr 2nd
235 Annika Miles EG 1st
