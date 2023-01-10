It was another outstanding weekend for local wrestlers at regional tournaments, with Elk Grove, Sheldon and Laguna Creek guys bringing home more medals.
Sheldon and Elk Grove wrestling competed at the Lloyd C Engel tournament at Escalon High School. The Huskies had eight out of 11 wrestlers placing. Noah Daniels, Caden Diamond, and Mohamed Alnassiri all won championships with Daniels earning the middleweight Outstanding Wrestler award. He defeated Logan Ladd of Turlock in the championship match for the 152-pound classification via a second period pin.
Elk Grove’s Octavio Negrete decisioned Ethan Ward of Turlock to win the championship at 113 pounds. Teammate Nolan Frank won first at 220 pounds. Alex Portugal was second at 106, Josiah Sandoval got fourth at 128, JJ Soto was third at 140, 147-pounder Bryce Camara was third while Jacob Briggs also got a third at 154 pounds.
In Chico at the Joe Rios Memorial four of the five Laguna Creek boys returned for day two Saturday. Zack Hoover, Kyle Stevens, and Declan Follette were all in the quarterfinals. Ryan Tosh was in the consolation rounds. Hoover won at 106 pounds, while Stevens finished in fifth place at 152 pounds and at 285 pounds, Follette ended up in third place.
The Cosumnes Oaks girls did quite well at the Cotter Memorial Tournament at Hiram Johnson High School Saturday. Bailey Rademaker won the championship at 106 pounds. Hannah Little from Bradshaw Christian placed third at 121 pounds. Laguna Creek’s Liliae Naputi won first place at 131 pounds. Teammate Sakura Clifton placed third at 143. At 189 pounds Michelle Martin of Valley grabbed first place.
Nursing a bit of a shoulder issue the past two weeks has been Nolan Frank, Elk Grove’s 220-pounder and the defending Sac-Joaquin Section Masters champion at that weight. He earned the award for top wrestler in the “heavies” at Escalon on Saturday. With that performance under his belt, the next four to six weeks will determine whether Frank can return to the Stockton Arena to defend that crown, and thus, move on to Bakersfield, site of the CIF State Wrestling championship.
“I am very confident of my ability to win a state championship,” Frank said.
To get to that point, though, guys like Micahel Murrillo of Bakersfield Center, Nicholas Sahakian of St. John Bosco and Kannon Campbell of Buchanan stand in his way.
“I’ve trained with a few of them,” he said. “I have wrestled most of them in the off-season, so I am pretty familiar with how those guys wrestle.”
The Cal Wrestler website has Frank ranked eighth in the state at 220 pounds. One guy he may face in the Section Masters would be Auckland Asiata of Sutter. In the meantime, Frank says he and the rest of the Elk Grove team be ready.
“The lighter weights on our team are really solid and they are working really hard, so we should finish high in our Section,” he said.
This week the Delta League began its series of double dual matches with Franklin and Davis wrestling at Jesuit High School and a four-way double dual with Pleasant Grove, Cosumnes Oaks and Sheldon all convening at Elk Grove on Tuesday.
Elk Grove will be shooting for its 20th consecutive Delta League team championship.
The Tim Brown Memorial, one of the largest high school wrestling tournament, is coming up Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14 at Memorial Auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.