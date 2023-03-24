The two diamonds aren’t that far apart. Sort of placed in a position where the backstops for both baseball and softball diamonds at Franklin High School converge at one spot, one could stand in one place and watch their choice of four games simultaneously.
On Friday it was Franklin softball hosting the Lincoln Zebras while Wildcat baseball was taking on Delta League opponent Jesuit. Varsity and JV baseball on the east diamonds and varsity and JV softball on the west. And, in both varsity contests Franklin’s team pulled out walk-off victories to continue their early season hot play.
Franklin softball is now 8-0, it’s best start in school history, after a 6-5 win over Lincoln. Franklin baseball is the first local team to 10 wins with a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over Jesuit.
Franklin softball
Addie Meddings’ bases-loaded single knocked in Ella Pagarigan from third to grab the win. Micayla Ariotto had three hits and knocked in two runs. Emma Nelson picked up the win in relief. She tossed the final three innings and gave up only one hit.
Head coach Jon Gudel is excited to see how well his team has started the 2023 season.
“It’s a lot of fun to watch as a coach,” he said.
Nailyn Marshall and Ariotto each had a triple. Emily Azemar had a double and went two-for-three.
Gudel says his pitchers don’t strike out the opponents that often and thus the defense has to play well. To this point, that’s been the case.
“We are relying on our defense and through our first eight games we have only seven errors combined,” he said. “Five of those came in one game.”
The win sets up next week’s Delta League opener. Franklin will host defending league and Sac-Joaquin Section Division I champion Sheldon.
“The Delta League is so difficult from Sheldon to Elk Grove to Pleasant Grove, of course St. Francis and Davis is more improved this year, so it is good we’re off to a good start,” Gudel said. “I told the girls after the game they are 8-0, ranked highly in this area and will play the defending Division I champions and everyone in Northern California will be talking about that game. And, for this program, to see where it’s been and to be in that position, I am just so excited for them.”
The last time Franklin’s softball team had a winning record was 2015.
Franklin baseball
Nolan Stevens scampered home on a wild pitch as the Wildcat baseball team scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to beat Jesuit. For perhaps the first time, Franklin swept its three-game season series with the Marauders, perennially one of the top clubs in the league.
“These guys just battle and battle,” head coach Bryan Kilby said. “They find ways to come back in games. Sometimes it isn’t the way you draw it up.”
Down 6-4, Dom Giusti opened the final frame with a double. After Jordy Lopez walked, Stevens dribbler up the first baseline stayed just fair and the bases were loaded. Jason Harris knocked in Guisti with a sacrifice fly and Lopez scored on Dylan Minnatee’s ground out. With Derek Pham at the plate, Sammy Kane’s breaking ball in the dirt got away from the Jesuit catcher allowing Stevens to score the winner from third. Noah Meaux was three-for-three and Pham was two-for-three. He now has five hits in his last six at bats.
On Monday, the Wildcats used a walk-off single by Lopez to beat the Marauders, then on Wednesday, a 2-0 shutout was tossed by Nic Abraham. Now after the first two series of the Delta League season, Franklin is atop the standings at 6-0.
“We could have been swept, but we played three really good games. The Marauders are a good team and Coach (Joe) Putolny has them playing well,” Kilby said.
Next week, the Wildcats play three against Davis.
Elsewhere
Elk Grove 8, Pleasant Grove 6
The Thundering Herd won the second game of the series Friday. The Eagles opened with three runs in the first inning, but Elk Grove came back with runs in each of the next four frames. Tanner McDonell was three-for-four. Troy Taylor was two-for-three as Ned Frutchey got the win pitching five innings, striking out seven and walking three.
Wednesday’s game was rained out and will be played Saturday at Pleasant Grove.
Softball
Sheldon 8, West Park 0
The Huskies have now won two in a row after Friday’s win. Jaylee Ojo tossed the first three innings virtually spotless. She didn’t allow a hit and struck out eight. Kwinci Brown finished off the final four allowing only two hits and striking out seven. She also was three-for-three at the plate and had two RBI. Madison Chapman was three-for-four with an RBI.
Vista del Lago 9, Elk Grove 4
The Herd is now 4-4. They scored four times in the third inning and then the game got away from them. Katelyn Maciel had a double and two RBIs for Elk Grove.
Whitney 10, Pleasant Grove 9
Whitney scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to come from behind for the win. For the Eagles Riley Bigley was two-for-two with two RBIs. Mindy Brian also knocked in a pair of runs on two singles.
