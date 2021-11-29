An annual part of the early basketball season in the Sac-Joaquin Section is what is known as the Foundation Games. The proceeds from these games fund the Lacky Scholarships, monies given to deserving student-athletes from all of the leagues through the Section. Here were the scores:

Boys Basketball

Kennedy 61, Florin 57

Edison 57, Laguna Creek 52

Roseville 59, Pleasant Grove 57

Cosumnes Oaks 87, Buhach Colony 51

Burbank 96, Valley 46

Sheldon 66, Folsom 47

Girls Basketball

Lincoln (Stockton) 46, Franklin 23

 

John Hull came out of retirement in 2021 to return as the Citizen's Sports Editor. He started writing sports for the Citizen in Dec., 2007. Hull retired from teaching Mass Media/Journalism at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank H.S. in 2019.