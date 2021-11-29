An annual part of the early basketball season in the Sac-Joaquin Section is what is known as the Foundation Games. The proceeds from these games fund the Lacky Scholarships, monies given to deserving student-athletes from all of the leagues through the Section. Here were the scores:
Boys Basketball
Kennedy 61, Florin 57
Edison 57, Laguna Creek 52
Roseville 59, Pleasant Grove 57
Cosumnes Oaks 87, Buhach Colony 51
Burbank 96, Valley 46
Jaden Spears rejection and long pass to Rashaud Bradley for the dunk! pic.twitter.com/MKT19rB442— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) November 30, 2021
Sheldon 66, Folsom 47
Huskies beat @folsomhshoops in the @cifsjs foundation game. pic.twitter.com/HyyX51RQCF— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) November 30, 2021
Girls Basketball
Lincoln (Stockton) 46, Franklin 23
