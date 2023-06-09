A former Sheldon High School basketball player was recently named General Manager of the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA. Trent Redden was a member of the Huskies’ 2001 and 2002 varsity basketball teams, playing for coach Scott Gradin.
“Trent came off of the bench his junior year on Sheldon’s first league champion team (2000-2001) and started for the Huskies his senior year,” Gradin recently recalled. “That team also won the Delta League (2001-2002). Trent was a relentless defender. In todays game he would be described as a three-and-D guy. He was never outworked, and his ultra-competitive nature gave him and the team the edge they needed to be successful. Trent was also a remarkable student who ended up having multiple academic scholarship offers from various universities.”
Gradin, now the athletic director at Pleasant Grove, said Redden ultimately chose SMU on an academic scholarship and was a preferred walk-on player for two seasons. When he graduated Redden turned down an offer to work at a big accounting firm because, “he had his sights working for an NBA front office,” Gradin said.
“Another former Huskie, Bryant Moore, who was my assistant for several years, was already working for the Cavaliers as an assistant coach,” he continued. “Bryant was able to set up an interview for a front office internship with then-general manager Chris Grant when the team swung through Dallas to play the Mavs. Chris instantly loved his passion and intensity. He was hired and later promoted.”
Redden spent 11 years with the Cavaliers, winning the NBA Championship in 2016. He rose through the ranks holding titles of Basketball Operations Manager, Director of Player Personnel, Assistant General Manager and Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations. The past six seasons Redden has been the Clippers’ Assistant General Manager.
Simultaneously, the Clippers announced Mark Hughes, a former assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings, would be elevated to Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager.
“For the past six years, Trent and Mark have been trusted evaluators, dependable leaders, and for me, close confidantes. Today, we are thrilled to reward them,” Lawrence Frank, Clippers’ President of Basketball Operations, said. ““A lot of executives have backgrounds in strategy or evaluation. Trent brings expertise and agility in both. Since he joined us, Trent has scoured the globe in search of amateur and pro talent while serving as an integral advisor on every major decision and acquisition we’ve made. He is a respected leader with strong relationships throughout the league, and we’re excited to see him in his new role.”
The Citizen has, through the Clippers, requested an interview with Redden.
Top local football players to transfer
As most of our area high school football teams are in the midst of summer drills here in the month of June, word has come down that two more of the top Elk Grove-area players will play elsewhere this fall.
Elk Grove’s talented all-purpose player Wayshawn Parker has told coach John Heffernan he’s transferring to Grant. And, at Sheldon, coach Chris Nixon says sophomore-to-be lineman Tommy Tofi will be playing for Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco.
Parker will join another former Huskie, running back Devin Green, with the Pacers. Parker averaged 15.2 yards per carry last season for Elk Grove while scoring 20 TD’s. He totaled 1,785 yards in all-purpose yardage. Defensively, he averaged 4.8 tackles a game and picked off five passes.
Green had informed Sheldon athletic director Jason Bumbaca in late April he was transferring to Grant. The Citizen has emailed Grant principal Darris Hinson asking why these two seniors-to-be were so attracted to his school. The Pacers are the defending CIF Division 3-AA State Champions.
Tofi, who one local basketball coach described as, “the world’s largest human” (he’s 6-7, 325) has moved to San Francisco because, reportedly, his father got a new job. He was an all-Delta League offensive lineman as a freshman. But he was a standout on Sheldon’s basketball team, too, where he averaged 4.9 points and 4.8 rebounds a game. Brother John also was a key member of the Huskies’ basketball team.
The CIF must approve of these transfers before anyone will play for their new teams. Tofi (and his brother) will likely be approved to play when the season kicks off Aug. 18 because the family has moved. Parker and Green may be another issue. Unless the family moves to Natomas, where Grant High School is located, both may not be eligible to play until mid-season, which CIF calls a “Sit-out period.” It’s a rule the Sac-Joaquin Section instituted a few years ago to try to cut down on high school free agency.
Cultural Exchange Basketball
Franklin High School’s basketball team will host West Reading Summer Basketball team from Berks County, PA., June 21-25 as a part of cultural exchange program that has lasted 51 years. Last summer the Wildcats traveled to West Reading to participate in the program and also competed in seven games while visiting Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York City. This year West Reading’s team will play in the Monterey Trail Summer League June 21 and participate in the 14th annual Sheldon-Franklin Summer Jam, June 23-25.
Franklin’s head coach Ken Manfredi and Eric Fong, a former coach at Inderkum, are coordinating the trip for West Reading’s 10 players and three coaches.
The trip is made possible through many generous benefactors throughout Berks County who have a great love of basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.