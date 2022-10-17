Pete Archerda, Jr., a long-time teacher at Elk Grove High School and for seven years its athletic director, has passed away after a long bout with cancer. He was 73.
His wife Diana told the Citizen the family is reeling in shock and sadness since his death on Oct. 8.
“He was a wonderful companion in life and we shared many good times,” she wrote in an email. “He loved life and courageously fought cancer like the true hero that he was.”
Archerda served the school as it’s A.D. in the early 2000s.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at Sorelle Winery.
