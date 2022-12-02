Joe Cattolico almost picked up another Section championship Saturday when his Granite Bay football team dropped a 51-48 shootout to Manteca in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II Football Championship game. (See game highlights)
The last time Cattolico coached a Section winner was when his Pleasant Grove Eagles defeated Monterey Trail, 21-6, for the 2010 Division I championship. But he’s had other teams at both Pleasant Grove and Sheldon come pretty close.
Cattolico left Elk Grove Unified about four years ago, coached a season at Roseville and, now he’s battling the very best high school football has to offer as head man at Granite Bay.
His 2022 club, despite a 1-4 mark in the tough Sierra Foothill League, earned a six-seed in Division II and the Grizzlies marched all the way into last Saturday’s championship game where they came back from a 29-7 halftime deficit to almost pull out a win.
The SFL had four of its six teams playing in the Section semis this fall. The SFL champion, Folsom, defeated another conference foe, Oak Ridge, Friday for the Section’s Division I banner, 23-13. Granite Bay defeated SFL rival Del Oro, 27-16, on Nov. 18 in a Div. II semi.
Now a 17-year veteran of coaching in the Sacramento area, Cattolico is seeing some trends in high school football here much like he saw when he was coaching and playing in the San Jose area years ago.
“There are less and less good teams and good programs and that part is unfortunate,” he told the Citizen last week after practice Wednesday. “I go back to (San Jose), the dynamics are a little different, but there are almost no good public school football programs left. The programs there that are still good are almost all private schools.”
Cattolico emphasized that isn’t good for the sport and the same trend appears to be forming locally, in his opinion.
“When I first came into the Elk Grove School District everybody was good,” he recalled. “I don’t want to denigrate anybody, but that just isn’t the case anymore…it’s complicated, but having more (EGUSD) schools, the talent is more spread out amongst the schools.”
Plus, Cattolico says, finding enough quality coaches has become an issue.
“And, it’s harder to staff your teams nowadays,” he said. “There are less guys willing to come out and coach.”
In general, Cattolico has witnessed a big drop off in numbers of students playing the sport, especially at the schools whose football programs are struggling to win games. Only a few area football programs have more than, say, 30 varsity players. In 2011, his Pleasant Grove team lost to Granite Bay in the Section championship, 30-24.
“We lost to them because of depth,” he said.
Now that Cattolico is running the Granite Bay program he says that depth isn’t there like it was when he was on the other sideline. Things have changed.
“Fewer families can afford the houses here in Granite Bay,“ he said. “Just like my days in Elk Grove, I have six guys currently who start both ways. We have a lot less kids playing football now. I look at the pictures up on the wall in the P.E. office and there’s 85 guys on the roster. We still have some good numbers, but not like that.”
This season the Grizzlies won all its non-league games and defeated Whitney for its lone SFL win.
“Oak Ridge and Folsom are much bigger (enrollments) than we are,” Cattolico said. According to Department of Education enrollment numbers, Folsom has 2,675 students, Oak Ridge 2,537 while Granite Bay’s enrollment is 1,995.
“Obviously, they have kids playing there and live elsewhere, but that is more common nowadays than we all realize,” Cattolico added. “That is something that is happening, and we are seeing those kids concentrating in a fewer number of schools, whether they be SFL schools or not.”
One reason, Cattolico believes, the balance of power seems to be tilted more towards those few schools because of the fairly recent creation of the State Bowl games by the CIF.
“The primarily-Catholic schools in L-A decided they didn’t want to lose to De LaSalle any more so it is my perception and the perception of others, they are putting their rosters together to where no one from (Northern California) can beat them anymore,” he surmised. “So what that means for those from Sacramento and this region? They would say that in order to keep up with those guys in L-A we have to do things the way those guys are doing it. But, I think it would be hard for anybody to try to compete with that because that is a numbers thing. There are just so many more people in the Southern California area and they are pulling from a much bigger pool.”
Plus, he says, there are schools – and he specifically mentioned Elk Grove - where a tradition of successful football teams have lingered for a few decades. Now, Cattolico adds, that same tradition is in football programs like his and other SFL teams. That, by itself, is attractive to a family with a young football player starting high school. But not everyone looking around at where to enroll their kids for high school is looking exclusively at sports.
“The parents want their kids to attend these high schools for academics and a whole lot of other things other than athletics,” he said.
In fact, Cattolico said, his principal told him 25 percent of the Granite Bay students come from outside their school’s attendance area, primarily because of its academic programs and other amenities other schools in the region don’t have.
Folsom won its ninth Section banner since 2010 with Friday’s win over Oak Ridge. Cattolico says playing against a program with this kind of success is a challenge he actually welcomes.
“Folsom being who they are isn’t all that bad a thing for our area,” Cattolico said. “I know I am not in the majority in that thought. We always enjoyed being in the league with Folsom when we were in Elk Grove, and I enjoy being in a league with Folsom now because we set out sights on them as being the level we must all ascend to. I know at Pleasant Grove and last year at Granite Bay beating them carries with it a lot of weight for your kids and your program.”
