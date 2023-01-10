I enjoyed my eight years helping Jon Gudel cover the Elk Grove sports scene through these pages of the Citizen newspaper. Almost right out of college Jon became the sports editor and he hired me as a stringer in Dec. 2007. In 2015 when he moved on to his current job at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, I succeeded him as sports editor.
Now, seven years later and with his oldest daughter Hayleigh in high school, and a softball player, Gudel has just accepted the position as varsity head softball coach at Franklin.
“I had a great conversation with the administration, and I felt this was going to be a great opportunity to create some stability and some continuity in the program which it has had the last few years,” Gudel said.
The past year he’s been the Wildcats’ junior varsity coach, but now he has the opportunity to take over a solid program which has always been one of the top ones in the Section.
His assistants include Amanda Holder, a former Franklin player, along with Jennifer Giusti. They are all looking forward to competing in the Delta League.
“This league is brutal,” Gudel said. “In my opinion among the top two in all of Northern California.”
Gudel has built a non-league schedule to get his team ready for the Delta opponents, so they’ll be playing teams such as Del Oro, Vista del Lago, Roseville and Lodi.
He’s promising some unique traditions will be established such as warming up all softball players together – varsity and junior varsity – so they get to know each other.
“To build a program that is successful you have to think one unit,” he explained. ”We’re going to build those relationship and know that will translate to success on the field.”
Two top players Gudel will coach are Nailyn Marshall, an infielder, and Kealani Nitta, an outfielder. Gudel will succeed Rachel Hooper as Franklin’s head coach.
Child number three for the Larsons
A big congratulations to Elk Grove’s NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and wife Katelyn on the birth of their third child, Cooper Donald, on Dec. 31.
From the Larson trivia list, Kyle has won the most poll positions in the 2020’s with six and his 13 wins over the past three seasons ranks him number one amongst all Cup drivers. His 3,218 laps led is the most since 2020.
