Franklin’s Jesse Formaker was voted Delta League Coach of the Year by for girls’ basketball by his fellow coaches after leading the Wildcats to the Delta League Championship and an 11-1 league season.
The Wildcats finished the year by playing in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section D I playoffs, where they lost by one point to fifth seed Granite Bay. They finished 24-6 and three Wildcats were voted All-League.
Rena Sy, Malia Clark and Reba Sy were voted to the Delta League All-League list.
Elk Grove also had three players voted to the list, including Maya Chelini, Rylie Hardin and Amayia Evans.
Sheldon’s Shaidell Mambuay and Aujanae Durham earned all-league honors as well and Staysha Henry rounded out the list of Elk Grove Unified School District student-athletes on the list.
