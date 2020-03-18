Franklin’s Jesse Formaker was voted Delta League Coach of the Year by for girls’ basketball by his fellow coaches after leading the Wildcats to the Delta League Championship and an 11-1 league season.

The Wildcats finished the year by playing in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section D I playoffs, where they lost by one point to fifth seed Granite Bay. They finished 24-6 and three Wildcats were voted All-League.

Rena Sy, Malia Clark and Reba Sy were voted to the Delta League All-League list.

Elk Grove also had three players voted to the list, including Maya Chelini, Rylie Hardin and Amayia Evans.

Sheldon’s Shaidell Mambuay and Aujanae Durham earned all-league honors as well and Staysha Henry rounded out the list of Elk Grove Unified School District student-athletes on the list.