It’s been a long road for the Franklin Wildcats. After almost 20 seasons of quality baseball teams, coming really close in 2012, they finally have a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship banner to hoist in the gymnasium.
And, it couldn’t have happened to a better guy in veteran coach Bryan Kilby with his dad, Dave, friend and school athletic director Mike Cody in the dugout, plus, his brother and former Sacramento River Cat hurler Brad not too far away. This was the championship that had eluded this group all these years. But, this season what may have been the difference was the guys Kilby put out of the field. Behind Mississippi State-bound Nolan Stevens, Oregon-commit Nic Abraham and Cal-commit Jordy Lopez, the Wildcats (29-4) showed why they deserved the number one seed in Division I.
On Friday, they did what they normally do, play great baseball with some life. Against the defending Section champs, Whitney, Franklin was all business, winning 6-2, at Sacramento City College’s Union Stadium.
Abraham went the distance allowing just five hits while striking out nine. Stevens was big at the bat with a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning that plated a pair of runs. Shortstop Derek Pham drove in a pair of runs with a single in the third inning as the Wildcats fought back from a 2-0 deficit in the first inning with a pair of runs in the third and four in the fourth.
Next up for both squads will be the CIF NorCal Regional Tournament. According to Cal-Hi Sports’ Mark Tennis Franklin should be no lower than a four seed with Valley Christian, Cardinal Newman and De La Salle all vying for the top three seeds.
(Check back for reaction and more this weekend)
