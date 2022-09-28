Elk Grove Unified School District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman had his old Valley High School football sweatshirt with him Friday night. He was on the sidelines of his alma mater for their homecoming game against Florin High School.
There was just something different about this game at Cosumnes River College, the home football stadium for the Vikings. The absence of media (except for me), MaxPreps photographers, college football scouts, prep football hanger-arounds and the like was evident. It was just the teams and cheer leaders on the field and maybe a couple hundred fans in the bleachers.
Neither Florin nor Valley had a win going into this game and neither had scored more than eight points in a single contest. To this point of the 2022 season, it was pretty bleak for both clubs.
But, bleak is a subjective term when it comes to these football programs and those in the Greater Sacramento League.
For years these two schools along with Johnson, Natomas, Cordova and Foothill had been tossed around in football and most other sports, so in 2018 the Sac-Joaquin Section put them into a league of their own. Since then, these schools began having some successes in sports. But, compared to the big boys in the SFL, Delta League, etc., it’s nowhere near that level of talent and competition.
But, after spending a couple hours walking the sidelines last Friday at this game, it’s evident that isn’t in the minds of these athletes. Simply put, they play high school football just for the fun of it. Maybe one or two of these guys will play football in college, but the rest of these guys, frankly, are playing football with their buddies from their own neighborhood on Friday nights.
No one has personal trainers, nor do they put their Hudl highlights on social media nor did anyone transfer in to play football at these schools. That’s because the idea is, “we play for the fun of it.”
There’s only about 25 guys on these rosters. No JV team because these coaches have to walk through the hallways and ask boys to come out for the team. Many boys are hesitant because, well frankly, they’ve never played at the junior levels. Some have jobs after school and their income is needed by the household. Others have to go home and babysit their younger siblings.
It’s a different culture athletically at these schools. But, that’s okay because these football players aren’t here to impress anybody. It’s just for fun.
Dan Davis knows this very well. For the past three years he’s put together a nice core of boys at Florin. He’s a true veteran with a head coaching a stint at Laguna Creek and before that he was an assistant coach at Elk Grove and Valley.
“One thing we have, I’ve got to be honest, is we are hard workers,” Davis said. “In the five weeks leading up to this these kids have all come to practice and worked hard. They put the effort in, the come into film (study), they come into weight training, we’ve got our grades going and it’s great because they have fun.”
On the other sideline Christian Lazo has a bit more of a challenge. He had to step into the head coach’s role about three weeks ago and install his system. There were just a few too many false start and offsides penalties Friday, but on the positive side, the Vikings showed glimpses of talent. Perhaps there will be a win for them before November rolls around.
Neola-Harts passes away
I was saddened as so many others when we heard Monday evening that Madison Neola-Harts had passed away at the age of 23. Her new husband, former Elk Grove football player Shaunard Harts, made that announcement on Facebook using a beautiful slideshow of the two of them.
Sad to share that Madison Neola-Harts has passed away. She was a terrific volleyball player at EGHS. The announcement just shared by her husband, former EG football player Shaunard Harts. https://t.co/TStcPWw1PK— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) September 26, 2022
I wrote about Maddy last Oct. 21 here in the Citizen after she was diagnosed with a rare tumor on the brain stem. She told me it was so rare that only 300 people a year worldwide are diagnosed with this. The former Herd volleyball player was told by doctors it was inoperable.
This past spring the couple were married.
Davis has 4-hit game
While watching the final round of the Presidents’ Cup, I had to occasionally take a glimpse at the Giants/D-backs game. That’s because Elk Grove’s J.D. Davis was having a great game. He had a double, homer and a pair of singles in the Giants’ 3-2 win. That was Davis’ third four-hit game in his MLB career.
Great day for Elk Grove's J.D. Davis in a 3-2 win over Arizona. https://t.co/wCywuPmytM— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) September 25, 2022
Recently, he’s been playing first base a little more after being platooned at third base and at DH since coming over to San Francisco from the Mets in late July.
