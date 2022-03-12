Citizen Sports Editor John Hull was at Golden One Center with updates and comments:
Final Score Elk Grove 62, Foothill 56
(First State Championship in school history)
The championship trophy pic.twitter.com/hRo9WmUkmI— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) March 13, 2022
Herd scoring: Britton 20, Zepeda 17, Hess 14, Lott 6 (12 rebounds), Golonka 5 (17-36 FG 47.2%, FT 20-30 66%, 3pt 8-17 47.1%)
Knights scoring: Cruz Billings 23, Carlo Billings 11, Horton 10, Mazurie 6, Manzi 4 Benhard 2 (21-53 39.6%, FT 11-16 68%, 3pt 3-18 16.7%)
Celebrate Elk Grove State Championship pic.twitter.com/EMgyDbBgPl— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) March 13, 2022
First quarter Notes -
Herd gets the tip ... big screen by Lott, miss by Ameere, but Lott rebound and putback 2-0.
Lott swats away a shot, out of bounds.
Herd 6 turnovers, Foothill 3
Golonka huge 3 at 1:58 10-6, Herd
Ameere is definitely taking the scoring into his own hands. 8 in the first quarter. Herd shooting 44.4% (4-9) from floor, Knights 33.3% (4-12)
end of quarter - Elk Grove 13, Foothill 10
Second quarter notes -
Hess' first 3 at 6:49 16-10 Herd.
Excellent job by EG of boxing out, allowing Knights only one shot.
Turnovers are keeping Elk Grove from really extending the lead. 18-15, Herd, 4:28 2Q
Any attempts at drives by Foothill is intimidated by Lott inside. 20-15 Herd, 3:49 2Q Britton 10 pts, Lott 5 pts. Largest lead, 18-12 at 6:20.
Foothill grabs lead, 22-20 at 2:42, scoring six in a row.
Hess seven points in a row, with a three included...
Elk Grove 29, Foothill 24 - Halftime
Herd is 10-21 47.6%; Knights 10-26 38.5%
Halftime scoring: Britton 10, Hess 10, Golonka 5, Lott 4 (with six rebounds).
Thoughts: Herd is doing a great job on the defensive boards, but must stop turnovers on their end (9). They could pull away from Foothill with more outstanding shooting, 6-12 in the 2nd quarter. Good ball movement by Elk Grove.
3rd Quarter Notes:
Zepeda starts off with a 3, 32-24, largest lead of game.
Zepeda picked up his fourth foul at 4:15, goes to bench.
Foothill outscores Elk Grove, 8-2, 34-33 Herd, then Britton hits a three and a two. 39-33, EG. 1:56
Another 3 by Hess 42-34, Herd :43.1; Jordan is 3-5 from 3 point range, 5-7 overall. 13 points. That's the largest lead of the game.
Scoring to this point: Britton 17, Hess 13, Golonka 5, Lott 4, Zepeda 3
end of quarter - Elk Grove 42, Foothill 34
4th Quarter Notes:
Foul trouble Zepeda 4, Hess 3, Britton 3 to start the quarter.
Britton called for charge at 5:17 to go (fourth foul)
huge 3 by Zepeda, 4:55 to go...49-43, Herd
ticky-tack push-off offensive foul called on Horton (Foothill), much to the appreciation of the Herd fans. 49-43, Herd, with 3:39 to go.
Zepeda will go to the line now that the Herd is in the double-bonus. 1:59 left. makes them both 52-45, then Horton makes a 3...52-48 Elk Grove with 1:47 remaining.
Britton keeps attacking the bucket and drawing fouls. 54-48 after making both. Big turnover by Foothill, Zepeda gets fouled and makes one, 55-48. :55.4
Then Britton fouls out ... his fifth and he's done..great game with 20 points.
Foothill pressing, fouls Money in the backcourt. To the line ... makes one, 57-50.
Knights miss a 3, Golonka rebounds. King to the line, misses both but gets his own rebound with :22.7 left. Zepeda is fouled. makes both 59-50. Foothill quickly down court and Herd allows the layup. 59-52 :14.5 left.
Zepeda 15 pts, Hess 13 pts, Britton 20.
Immediately foul by Knights on the inbound...Zepeda for two more....makes them 61-53, another Knights foul...the crowd comes onto the floor before the game is over. technical foul on Elk Grove....but first Hess makes one of two.
62-56 Elk Grove FINAL!
Ameere and Jordan are State Champions! pic.twitter.com/ZFZVZPgNmM— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) March 13, 2022
Pre-Game Notes
4:02 p.m. -
Starting lineups done, now they are waiting for the go-ahead from television. Need to sell some ads.
3:57 p.m. -
Foothill (31-3) Knights ... first appearance in the State Championship
Herd (27-6) first appearance, as well....Good crowd (heard the earlier championship games lacked in attendance) from Elk Grove!
3:55 p.m. -
National Anthem
3:50 p.m. -
Five minutes away from starting lineups. Jorden Hess is shooting nothing but three pointers in the pre-game warm-ups. He needs to get accustomed to the depth of the Golden One Center quickly. He and Karlos Zepeda need to hit threes to get the Herd going.
3:42 p.m. -
With the Open Division championships tonight, any basketball fan should be here this afternoon for what should be three great games in a row. Todd Reiswig is working the game on the floor for CIF. I bet he's just jumpin' inside. His 1995 Herd basketball team was the last one to make it anywhere close to a State Championship. One of his players, Myron Richardson, greeted me at the door. He's manning the media pass door.
3:39 p.m. - Herd on the floor to a big cheer. Good turnout from Elk Grove this afternoon.
Award ceremony over for the Div. 2 Girls Championship won by Sage Hill of Newport. Foothill on the floor to the boo's of the Cartwright Crazies (yes, they are here).
My view at Golden One for the @CIFState Basketball Championships@HerdBasketball plays at 4pm pic.twitter.com/uqJKrSmx9h— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) March 12, 2022
3:23 p.m. -
Sage Hill just grabbed the lead over SJ Memorial, 48-47, :07.1 left. SJ Memorial had a 13-point lead in the 2nd quarter.
EGHS celebrities in attendance: Moe Loller, Zach Leach, Todd Reiswig, John Monday, Dustin Monday, Doug Scott
3:11 p.m. -
Update from Div. 2 girls game: SJ Memorial 41, Sage Hill 40 3:52 4Q
3:04 p.m. -
After 3Q (Div. II Girls Championship) - SJ Memorial 36, Sage Hill 33; Roland (SJM) 8; Gomez (SH) 10 pts.
2:58 p.m. - Div II girls update
SJ Memorial 32, Sage Hill 30; 1:57 3Q neither team is really shooting lights out - 32% and 31% respectively. With as big as this arena is you have greater depth behind the backboard and it can be tricky.
- Halftime of the Div. II Girls game: San Joaquin Memorial 22, Sage Hill 16. Roland (SJM) 5 pts, Righeimer (SH) 7 pt.
2:30 p.m.
Arrived at 2 p.m. as the Div. II girls game between Sage Hill of Newport Beach and San Joaquin Memorial from Fresno was tipping off.
I have arrived. Div 2 girls championship game San Joaquin Memorial vs. Sage Hill just started. Herd vs Foothill for boys D2 championship starts at 4. Follow me for play-by-play and commentary on https://t.co/PMzXh20YJn— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) March 12, 2022
