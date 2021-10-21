High School Standings

(as of 10/16/2021)

Football

Delta League

                                       League              Overall

Jesuit                           4-0                      7-1

Sheldon                        3-1                      6-2

Elk Grove                     3-1                      4-3

Cosumnes Oaks            3-2                      4-4

Davis                           1-3                      1-6

Pleasant Grove             1-4                      3-5

Franklin                        0-4                      1-6

Greater Sacramento

                                       League              Overall

West Park                      3-0                      4-4

Natomas                        2-1                      5-3

Johnson                         2-1                      7-1

Florin                             1-2                      1-7

Cordova                         1-2                      2-6

Valley                            0-3                      1-5

Metro League

                                       League              Overall

Burbank                       3-0                      5-3

Monterey Trail               3-0                      3-5

Laguna Creek               2-1                      4-4

McClatchy                    1-2                      5-3

Kennedy                       0-3                      2-6

River City                     0-3                      0-8

Sierra Valley

                                       League              Overall

Bradshaw Chris.            3-0                      8-0

Union Mine                    2-1                      6-1

Rosemont                      2-1                      7-1

El Dorado                      1-2                      4-3

Liberty Ranch                 1-2                      4-3

Galt                               0-3                      1-7

Girls Volleyball

Delta League

                                       League              Overall

Cosumnes Oaks           10-1                   18-8

St. Francis                    8-2                      22-7

Pleasant Grove              7-3                      17-10

Davis                            6-4                      17-7

Franklin                        3-7                      11-11

Sheldon                        1-9                      5-10

Elk Grove                     1-10                   6-13

Greater Sacramento

                                       League              Overall

West Campus                 8-0                      27-5

Natomas                        6-2                      12-3

Cordova                         3-4                      4-8

Johnson                         3-4                      3-5

Valley                            3-5                      3-5

Florin                             0-8                      1-12

Metro League

                                       League              Overall

McClatchy                    10-0                   10-2

Laguna Creek               7-3                      8-11

Grant                           6-4                      9-6

Monterey Trail               4-4                      4-6

River City                      5-5                      7-8

Kennedy                       1-10                   1-15

Burbank                        0-6                      0-10

Sierra Valley

                                       League              Overall

Bradshaw Chris.         8-1                      14-4

Liberty Ranch             7-2                      15-12

El Dorado                  6-3                      11-6

Galt                           4-5                      7-8

Union Mine                  2-7                      4-15

Rosemont                    0-9                      1-12

