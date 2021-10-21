High School Standings
(as of 10/16/2021)
Football
Delta League
League Overall
Jesuit 4-0 7-1
Sheldon 3-1 6-2
Elk Grove 3-1 4-3
Cosumnes Oaks 3-2 4-4
Davis 1-3 1-6
Pleasant Grove 1-4 3-5
Franklin 0-4 1-6
Greater Sacramento
League Overall
West Park 3-0 4-4
Natomas 2-1 5-3
Johnson 2-1 7-1
Florin 1-2 1-7
Cordova 1-2 2-6
Valley 0-3 1-5
Metro League
League Overall
Burbank 3-0 5-3
Monterey Trail 3-0 3-5
Laguna Creek 2-1 4-4
McClatchy 1-2 5-3
Kennedy 0-3 2-6
River City 0-3 0-8
Sierra Valley
League Overall
Bradshaw Chris. 3-0 8-0
Union Mine 2-1 6-1
Rosemont 2-1 7-1
El Dorado 1-2 4-3
Liberty Ranch 1-2 4-3
Galt 0-3 1-7
Girls Volleyball
Delta League
League Overall
Cosumnes Oaks 10-1 18-8
St. Francis 8-2 22-7
Pleasant Grove 7-3 17-10
Davis 6-4 17-7
Franklin 3-7 11-11
Sheldon 1-9 5-10
Elk Grove 1-10 6-13
Greater Sacramento
League Overall
West Campus 8-0 27-5
Natomas 6-2 12-3
Cordova 3-4 4-8
Johnson 3-4 3-5
Valley 3-5 3-5
Florin 0-8 1-12
Metro League
League Overall
McClatchy 10-0 10-2
Laguna Creek 7-3 8-11
Grant 6-4 9-6
Monterey Trail 4-4 4-6
River City 5-5 7-8
Kennedy 1-10 1-15
Burbank 0-6 0-10
Sierra Valley
League Overall
Bradshaw Chris. 8-1 14-4
Liberty Ranch 7-2 15-12
El Dorado 6-3 11-6
Galt 4-5 7-8
Union Mine 2-7 4-15
Rosemont 0-9 1-12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.