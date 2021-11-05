Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
SJS Div. I Playoffs
No. 8 Sheldon 36, No. 9 Turlock 22
Turlock (4-7) 8 7 7 0 - 22
Sheldon (8-3) 14 7 0 15 - 36
Notes:
Devin Green had a 62-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to get the Huskies on the board in the first quarter. Late in the opening stanza he added a 27-yard rushing touchdown. Jesiah Machado then threw a seven-yard TD pass to Isaiah Bickham in the second quarter to give Sheldon a 20-8 lead.
Turlock took a 22-21 lead after three quarters.
Early in the fourth quarter Machado connected with Scott Nixon on a long pass to the Turlock 34. A few plays later Green tossed a 17-yard pass to Nixon for a TD to regain the lead for the Huskies.
Then Nixon picked off a pass and returned it to the Turlock two yardline. Green scored once again to wrap up the scoring.
The Huskies now earn the opportunity to play at No. 1-seed and undefeated Rocklin on Nov. 12.
SJS Div. II Playoffs
No. 6 Elk Grove 56, No. 11 Gregori 6
Gregori (6-5) 0 6 0 0 - 6
Elk Grove (7-3) 21 14 14 7 - 56
Scoring:
1st Quarter
5:22 EG Zeke Burnett 13 yd run (Kylan Fontes kick) 7-0
3:12 EG Ethan Archuleta 46 yd. Run (Fontes kick) 14-0
1:18 EG Burnett 2 yd run (Fontes kick) 21-0
2nd Quarter
8:47 G Cruz Marines 22 yd. TD pass to Jake McBay (kick failed) 21-6
6:14 EG Burnett 2 yd run (Fontes kick) 28-6
2:01 EG Burnett 25 yd run (Fontes kick) 35-6
3rd Quarter
11:44 EG Jeremiah Rosales 68 yd run (Fontes kick) 42-6
5:18 EG David Hale 3 yd run (Fontes kick) 49-6
4th Quarter
3:06 EG David Hale 1 yd run (Fontes kick) 56-6
Notes:
Eight times Elk Grove had the ball, eight times the Herd scored a touchdown. Four of those TD’s were scored by fullback Zeke Burnett.
QB Ethan Archuleta on the play of the Herd’s massive offensive line – “Our offensive line is great. They really put in the work. They watch as much film as me, if not more. They go through their steps every single day and come out Friday night and get their chops in and makes it easy for me.”
HC John Heffernan on margin of victory – “I have great respect for Gregori for their kids played really hard, but when you get the opportunity for every kid on the bench to play it’s special because those kids come to practice every day and work just as hard as the starter guys do and so for them to get a chance to play, especially in a playoff atmosphere. I got to be honest, I didn’t think we’d get out on them like we did. The kids executed the game plan tonight, did a really good job up front – we’re pretty strong up front – and then Archuleta did a good job distributing the ball, getting those reads done and getting that ball in the end zone.”
Herd offensive lineman Simione Pale (6-4, 335 lbs.) is making a recruiting trip Saturday to Notre Dame.
Herd moves on the playoffs and will travel to No. 3 Vacaville.
No. 7 Monterey Trail 39, No. 10 Woodcreek 23
Woodcreek (7-4) 7 8 0 8 - 23
Monterey Tr.(6-5) 20 6 6 7 - 39
Notes:
Another outstanding game for Ali Collier as he rushes for almost 200 yards and scored three TD’s including a 60-yarder on the first play from scrimmage.
The Mustangs now move on to face No. 2 Granite Bay in the 2nd round of the playoffs. Mustangs’ head coach TJ Ewing gets the opportunity once again to face his longtime friend and colleague Joe Cattolico, the former Pleasant Grove and Sheldon head coach, now coaching the Grizzilies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.