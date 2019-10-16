Laguna Creek is now 2-0 in the Metro League after defeating McClatchy 44-14 on Oct. 11.
The Cardinals were led offensively by Tyrel Brown, who scored three touchdowns and ran for 141 yards, recovered two fumbles and caused one fumble. Randy Brewster added two more touchdowns and 49 rush yards for the Cardinals and James Hill scored once and ran for 69 yards.
Cardinal quarterback Jeff Rasmussen Jr. passed for 73 yards while Kahanu Koi led the Cardinals defensively with 10 tackles and two interceptions. Koi also had a fumble recovery and caused a fumble.
The win kept the Cardinals tied with Monterey Trail for first place and gave them a 5-2 record overall.
The Valley Vikings are 2-0 in the Greater Sacramento League after defeating Natomas 21-9 on Natomas’ home turf.
Will Mapp rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the Vikings, who are 3-4 overall and who will play Johnson at Cosumnes River College Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Pleasant Grove (1-3, 4-3) lost a close one to Davis after coming within a touchdown of evening the score in Davis Oct. 11.
The Eagles trailed 35-21 in the fourth quarter before quarterback Nathan Valencia threw a 31-yard pass to Jacob Couchot to score. Charlie Harris kicked the PAT to put the Eagles within 35-28.
Valencia rushed for 41 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 253 yards and two more touchdowns. Couchot had 107 receiving yards and scored twice as well. Matthew Nickerson led the Eagles with 10 tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.