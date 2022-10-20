Before we get to this week's predictions, let's acknowledge a few of our local guys' statistical performances.
Sheldon receiver/running back Scott Nixon is now fourth in all of California with 1079 receiving yards. The last two weeks of more than 500 yards (303 vs. Davis and 205 vs. Elk Grove) has boosted him through the stat list provided by MaxPreps.
Sitting at number 10 in receiving is Laguna Creek's Malachi Bean-Seay at 996 yards.
In passing yards Sheldon's Jesiah Machado's 1978 yards is 34th best in the state, but fifth in the Section.
In the Sac-Joaquin Section, Nixon is second overall behind Jeremiah Bernard of Modesto Christian.
Now, to the predictions for this week:
Delta League
Jesuit (7-1, 4-0) vs. Elk Grove (5-3, 4-0)
This one will pretty determine the league championship with one week to go. Last year, this ended up a 70-35 shootout with Elk Grove turning the ball over a bunch. That probably won't happen this time. The Herd has shown themselves to be quite solid with the running game and its defense has really raised to the occasion the past few weeks. C.J. Lee has led a pretty capable offense this season for the Marauders and their defense has been quite stout.
But, Elk Grove's ground game has been virtually unstoppable in league action and this will probably be the difference in the game because Jesuit hasn't seen an offensive line like the Herd's.
Prediction: Elk Grove 28, Jesuit 24
Franklin (2-6, 2-2) vs. Cosumnes Oaks (3-6, 2-3)
This should be a close game with both teams very equal. It might come down to who returns a kick for a touchdown or who doesn't fumble.
Prediction: Cosumnes Oaks 30, Franklin 26
Davis (0-4, 2-6) vs. Pleasant Grove (0-4, 0-8)
This is for last place, but more for pride for both schools. The Eagles really don't want to have another 0-10 season and perhaps this will be the game where they put it all together.
Prediction: Pleasant Grove 17, Davis 14
Sheldon has a bye week
Metro Conference
Monterey Trail (3-0, 6-2) vs. Grant (4-0, 6-1)
This one will determine who wins the conference championship. Grant has perhaps the best home field advantage of about anyone in the Section and few have gone in there and walked out with a win.
Monterey Trail will.
Grant, who has been a throwing ball club this season behind Joseph McCray, probably won't have the success they've seen to this point of the season against the Mustangs' defense.
The only concern towards Monterey Trail will be how sharp will the players be? The Mustangs haven't played since Sept. 29. McClatchy didn't want to play them on Oct. 7 and forfeited the game. Last week was the Mustangs' scheduled bye week. If the Mustangs come out sharp, then they should control this game throughout.
Prediction: Monterey Trail 42, Grant 17
Laguna Creek has a bye week and will wrap up the season next Friday against Grant.
Sierra Valley Conference
Galt (2-6, 0-3) vs. Bradshaw Christian (5-2, 1-2)
Galt started the season pretty well, but things turned sour and they have been thumped the last three weeks by SVC opponents. Bradshaw Christian, after a rare two-game losing streak, should bounce back nicely on Friday.
Prediction: Bradshaw Christian 44, Galt 12
