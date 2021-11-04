* Until 1984, playoffs were designated as Class A (small schools), Class AA (medium schools) and Class AAA (large schools). Those designations changed to Roman numerals (I, II, III, etc.) in 1985. A fifth division was added in 2002. Divisions VI and VII were added in 2006. In 2011, the divisions contracted from seven to six, while the number of competing teams increased from 58 to 76. And in 2014, we went back to seven divisions with a total of 78 teams qualifying. Two years ago, we added two teams to D7, making it a round 80 to qualify.
* In Year One (1971), the only championship offered was Class A with four teams, three games, one championship and no neutral sites. This year, the Section will offer seven championship divisions with 78 teams, 71 games and seven neutral site championships.
* Official name for this year’s playoffs is CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Championships.
* All seven eventual Section champions will participate in the CIF State Football Bowl Northern California Regional Championships to be played on December 3 and 4 at sites to be determined. Winners of select regional games will play in the State Championships on December 10 and 11 at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. The remaining teams will compete for state championships at home sites. A CIF State committee will place all Section champions into the regional games by competitive equity. The two open division teams (one north and one south) will not play in regional contests; they’ll go straight to the state game.
* Four teams (Rocklin, Antelope, Grace Davis and Woodland Christian) enter the playoffs with perfect records. In 2019, that number was three; in 2015 it was a record 10 teams who entered the playoffs at 10-0. Historically speaking, at least one of those three teams will win a championship, as there has been at least one unbeaten team win a Section championship for 22 of the last 26 years.
* Eleven teams with four wins are in the Section postseason. They are: Turlock, Chavez, Golden Valley, Placer, Del Campo, Ponderosa, El Camino, Summerville, Delhi, Rio Vista and Big Valley Christian.
* We had five teams qualify with 5-5 records. They are: Whitney, Monterey Trail, East Union, Le Grand and Mariposa.
* Welcome to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, Esparto and West Park! Esparto will join the to-be-released D7 field and advanced by virtue of its third-place finish in the Sierra Delta League. The Spartans joined the SJS from the Northern Section in 2020. West Park is a new school out of Roseville that qualified by winning the Greater Sacramento League. The Panthers don't have a senior class yet.
* Three of the 80 teams in the playoffs have never won a playoff game. Those teams are the previously mentioned Esparto and West Park as well as Chavez (0-1 in its playoff history).
* 54 of the 80 teams in this year’s playoffs qualified for the playoffs in 2019; that’s the exact same number from last year. Five of the seven Section champions from 2019 – Elk Grove, Manteca, Ripon, Escalon and Mariposa – return. Also, so did five of the seven runners-up.
* Extending consecutive playoff appearances are No. 1 Granite Bay (22), Central Catholic (20), St. Mary’s (19), Bradshaw Christian (14), Inderkum (13), Oakdale (13), Placer (13), Folsom (12) and Manteca (12).
* Five teams reappear in the playoffs after some time off. McClatchy, which advanced to the playoffs via at-large berth and placing fourth in the Metro Conference, returns to the playoffs for the first time since 1996. The Lions are here for the eighth time in school history; their last victory came all the way back in 1984. That was a 25-14 D1 first-round win over Grant. Other teams returning to the postseason after a layoff are Ceres (last appearance in 2004), Grace Davis (2009), Lodi (2011) and Rodriguez (2011).
* Take a bow, Southern League. We saw the SAL qualify six of its teams to the playoffs. We saw six other leagues qualify five teams to the playoffs. Special notice here goes to the VOL, which saw four of its five of its teams receive byes, including the top seeds in D2 (Central Catholic), D3 (Oakdale) and D4 (Kimball).
* We continue with the new football playoff format that debuted in 2018. Gone are the 16-team brackets of Divisions 1-3 and 8-team brackets of Divisions 4-6. In their place are six 12-team brackets. All league champions qualify, and we use the CalPreps.com power ratings system to determine all the other qualifiers. The new system rewards stronger schedules and big wins over the overall number of wins.
* First round pairings:
Opponents with the most combined playoff experience – Hilmar (62) and Los Banos (34) have combined for 96 playoff games in their postseason careers. Despite all those games, these teams have never previously met in the SJS playoffs.
86 games – Gregori (7) at Elk Grove (79)
83 – Enochs (4) at Del Oro (79)
78 – McClatchy (9) at St. Mary's (67)
Opponents with the least combined playoff experience – Delhi (5) at Rosemont (10), Summerville (15) at Waterford (8), Woodcreek (4) at Monterey Trail (22), Gustine (17) at Liberty Ranch (9).
Longest drive: We have two first-round games that have tied for the long-haul award this year; the longest drive between opponents. They are Roseville, who is travelling to Grace Davis, and Golden Valley is hitting Highway 99 for a trip to Sacramento High. They check in at 113 miles one way. At least most of it is freeway driving, right?
Other long drives are:
100 miles – Enochs at Del Oro (D1)
96 miles – Wood at Nevada Union (D4)
91 miles – Delhi at Rosemont (D6)
86 miles – Gustine at Liberty Ranch (D6)
Shortest drive: The closest first-round game by geography this year is in Division 1. There, Chavez is traveling 5.6 miles - most of it a jaunt down Stockton’s Hammer Lane - to face off at Lincoln-S. If you're taking public transportation, it's BRT Express Route #43. Only $1.50 a ride; kids ride free! Other short distances are:
14 miles – El Camino at Casa Roble (D5)
15 miles – Ceres at Ripon (D5)
21 miles – West Park at Placer (D4)
25 miles – Los Banos at Hilmar (D5)
* The Division VII playoffs have been pushed back a week. They'll begin on Nov. 12 and they'll end with our other championships, the weekend of Nov. 26-27 at a site to be determined.
* The Division I-VI championships are anticipated to be held at sites across the Section on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Primary sites are Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College and St. Mary's High School.
* Members of the media are invited to the Annual Championship Week breakfast on Monday, November 22. These luncheons will be mandatory for the Division I - Division VII finalists. Each participating team will bring its head coach, administrators, and some athletes. It's a great way for the media to interview players from all teams.
* The Sac-Joaquin Section will be using digital tickets exclusively for the playoffs. Tickets for any postseason contact may be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS
* DIVISION I:
* Notes: There are four league champions in this field, led by top seed Rocklin (the Sierra Foothill League winners) and the No. 2 seed, Jesuit (Delta League). … Oak Ridge will not defend the D1 title it won in 2019, as the Trojans didn't advance to the postseason this year. … The SFL has three of its five playoff teams in this field, led by its champion, Rocklin. ... Teams with byes: No. 1 Rocklin, No. 2 Jesuit, No. 3 Folsom, No. 4 Edison.
* No. 9 Turlock (4-6) at No. 8 Sheldon (7-3): Turlock is in the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. The Bulldogs struggled with injury issues while placing third in the Central California Athletic League. This is the first year Turlock lost a league game since joining the CCAL in 2018. The Bulldogs are looking for their third straight playoffs with a win in the first round. Sheldon returns to the playoffs after missing the 2019 postseason. The Huskies placed third in the Delta League, receiving an at-large berth, and are looking for their first playoff win since their last appearance, 2018.
* No. 12 McClatchy (6-4) at No. 5 St. Mary's (8-2): McClatchy returns to the playoffs for the first time since 1996; back then, Grant dealt the Lions a 67-14 setback and they finally return. McClatchy placed fourth in the Metro Conference and only has two career playoff wins. Those wins came in D1 first-round games in 1983 and 1984. It's currently on a six-game postseason losing streak. St. Mary's is in the playoffs for the 19th consecutive season. The Rams scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes to beat Lincoln-S 31-27 for the TCAL championships on Friday, earning the league's automatic berth. They suffered a rare first-game loss in 2019, snapping a streak of five years with at least one postseason win.
* No. 11 Chavez (4-4) at No. 6 Lincoln-S (6-3): Chavez is in the playoffs for the second time in school history. The Titans first made the postseason in 2014, a 63-14 D1 loss to Granite Bay in the first round. They advanced to the playoffs via at-large berth thanks to placing third in the SJAA. Lincoln-S advances to the playoffs for the second time in a row. The Trojans advanced to the playoffs on the strength of their TCAL runner-up finish. They are looking for their first postseason victory since 2012; a win would snap a six-game playoff losing streak. Lincoln's lone Section title came in 2000 (D1).
* No. 10 Enochs (5-4) at No. 7 Del Oro (6-4): Enochs returns to the postseason for the first time since 2012; it's the school's fourth appearance in the SJS playoffs. The Eagles, which placed fifth in the CCAL, have one playoff win in their history. That was a 31-10 victory over Rodriguez in the 2010 D1 first round. Del Oro is in the postseason for the 11th season in a row and the 31st time in school history. It placed fifth in the Sierra Foothill League. The Golden Eagles are looking for their first win in the first round since 2018; the program boasts 11 Section titles, the last one coming in 2016 (D2).
* DIVISION II:
* Notes: There are five league champions in this field, led by No. 1 seed Central Catholic (VOL) and No. 3 seed Vacaville (MEL). … In last year's championship, Elk Grove beat Whitney 35-0 in last year's D2 championship. Both teams are represented in this field.… The CVC has three representatives in this field. ... Teams with byes: No. 1 Central Catholic, No. 2 Granite Bay, No. 3 Vacaville, No. 4 Antelope.
* No. 9 Lodi (7-3) at No. 8 Downey (9-1): Lodi returns to the postseason for the first time since 2011 and 11th time in school history. Its last win in the playoffs came in 2010; that year, the Flames advanced to the D1 semifinals. Lodi advanced to the playoffs on the strength of its third-place finish in the TCAL. Downey is in the playoffs for the 10th straight season and 19th time in school history. The Knights last won a playoff game in 2018, a 57-27 D2 first-round win over Grant. They advanced here by winning the Central California Athletic League for the first time.
* No. 12 Inderkum (5-4) at No. 5 Whitney (5-5): Inderkum is in the playoffs for the 15th straight season and the 15th time in school history. The Tigers advanced to the playoffs via at-large berth after placing fifth in the Capital Valley Conference. Inderkum has never lost in the first round in any of its 15 postseason appearances. Whitney, coming off a D2 runner-up finish in 2019, is in the playoffs for the 11th time in school history. The Wildcats placed fourth in the Sierra Foothill League. These teams have met in the playoffs before; in 2016, Inderkum handed Whitney a 42-7 defeat in the D2 first round.
* No. 11 Gregori (6-4) at No. 6 Elk Grove (6-3): Gregori is in the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and seventh time in school history. The Jaguars made the playoffs after placing second in the CCAL. They're looking for their first postseason win since 2017. Elk Grove is in the postseason for the 10th straight year. It boasts a 51-28 record in 34 appearances, winning six championships in 10 title games. The Thundering Herd took second in the Delta League. These teams have met twice before in the playoffs; Elk Grove won both D1 first-round games, 55-0 in 2015 and 49-8 in 2016.
* No. 10 Woodcreek (7-3) at No. 7 Monterey Trail (5-5): Woodcreek is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and the fourth time in school history. The Timberwolves placed third in the CVC and only have one playoff victory, a 31-24 win over Oak Ridge in the 2008 D2 first round. Monterey Trail is in the postseason for the seventh season in a row. The Mustangs advanced to the D1 championship game last year, losing to Oak Ridge. They're looking to advance to the second round for the third straight season.
* DIVISION III:
* Notes: This division features three league champions, led by No. 2 seed Lincoln-L (FVL), No. 5 Patterson (CCC) and No. 8 Grace Davis (WAC). … Grace Davis is the lone 10-0 team in this field. ... Teams with byes: No. 1 Oakdale, No. 2 Lincoln-L, No. 3 Manteca, No. 4 Yuba City.
* No. 9 Roseville (6-4) at No. 8 Grace Davis (10-0): Roseville Is In the playoffs for the second consecutive season and 29th time in school history. The Tigers advanced to the playoffs after placing fourth in the CVC. The program has one championship In Its history: the 1987 D2 banner. Grace Davis is in the playoffs for the first time since 2009 and the 23rd time in school history. The Spartans are looking for their first playoff victory since 2000. This is the second Grace Davis team in school history to finish the regular season undefeated; it also happened in 1984. That Spartans squad advanced to the SJS D1 championship, losing to Elk Grove.
* No. 12 Burbank (6-4) at No. 5 Patterson (8-2): Burbank returns to the playoffs after missing in 2019. Before that, it had made the postseason 14 straight years. The Metro Conference runner-up Titans are looking for their first playoff victory since 2016. Patterson is in the playoffs for the fourth straight year and 20th time in school history. The Tigers advanced to the playoffs via automatic bid after winning the Central California Conference. They're looking to advance to the second round for the fourth straight season.
* No. 11 Golden Valley (4-5) at No. 6 Sacramento (8-2): Golden Valley is in the playoffs for the third straight season and ninth time in school history. The Cougars got here after placing third in the CCC. Their last playoff win was all the way back in 1999, when they advanced to the D1 Section championship game, losing 33-13 to Grant. Sacramento returns to the playoffs after missing them in 2019. The Dragons are in the postseason for the 13th time in school history; they got here after placing third in the Capital Athletic League. Sacramento last won a playoff game in 2017.
* No. 10 Rodriguez (7-3) at No. 7 Christian Brothers (7-3): Rodriguez returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2011, it's the seventh appearance in school history. The Mustangs got here by placing fourth in the Monticello Empire League. They're looking for their first playoff win since 2008; the year before that was their only Section championship (2007 D3). Christian Brothers is in the playoffs for the ninth straight season and 23rd time in school history. It finished in fourth place in the CAL. The Falcons won Section titles in 1981 and 1983 and are looking for their first playoff victory since 2017.
* DIVISION IV:
* Notes: There are two league champions in this division. They are No. 7 Dixon (GEL) and No. 11 West Park (GSL). … Three teams from the FVL are in this bracket. … Last year's champion in this division, Sierra, did not make the playoffs this year. ... Teams with a bye: No. 1 Kimball, No. 2 Vanden, No. 3 Vista del Lago, No. 4 Merced.
* No. 9 Nevada Union (6-4) at No. 8 Wood (7-3): Nevada Union is in the playoffs for the second straight season; it is here for the 27th time in school history. The Miners boast a 37-22 career postseason record with four Section championships, the last one coming in 2009. They took third place in the FVL and are looking for their first playoff win since that 2009 title year. Wood returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and is here for the eighth time in school history. The Wildcats are here after placing third in the Monticello Empire League and are looking for their first playoff win since 2015.
* No. 12 Del Campo (4-6) at No. 5 East Union (5-5): Del Campo is in the playoffs for the second season in a row and 22nd time in school history. The Cougars took fifth-place in the CAL and have two championship banners on their gym wall (2006 D3, 2009 D3). They're looking for their first postseason victory since 2017. East Union is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and eighth time in school history. The Lancers took fifth in the Valley Oak League and are looking for their first playoff win since 1992. These teams have met in the playoffs once before. In a D3 first-round game in 2016, Del Campo beat East Union 49-13.
No. 11 West Park (6-4) at No. 6 Placer (4-5): West Park is in the playoffs for the first time in school history. In fact, this is the first varsity football campaign for the Panthers, they don't even have a senior class yet. They got here via automatic berth by winning the Greater Sacramento League. Placer, meanwhile, has loaded of playoff history. The Hillmen are here for the 13th season in a row and 23rd time in school history. They finished second in the FVL, winning their final four games after an 0-5 start. They're looking for their sixth straight season with at least one playoff victory.
No. 10 Ponderosa (4-4) at No. 7 Dixon (6-3): Ponderosa is in the playoffs for the third season in a row and the 13th time in school history. The Grizzlies placed fourth in the FVL and boast two Section titles (1978 D2 and 1979 D2). They're looking for their first playoff victory since 2007. Dixon is in for the first time since 2018 and the 21st time in school history. The Rams won the Golden Empire League in improbable fashion to qualify for the playoffs; they beat Pioneer on a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown on the game's final play and they beat Casa Roble on a blocked field goal on the final play. Dixon has lost its last 11 playoff games; its last victory came in 2008.
* DIVISION V:
* Notes: There are five league champions in this division, led by No. 1 seed Escalon (TVL), No. 2 Union Mine (SVC) and No. 3 Sonora (VOL). ... Last year's D5 champion, Ripon, is in this field. The Indians went on to win a state title that year. ... The GEL and TVL each have three teams in this field.
* No. 9 Colfax (6-2) at No. 8 Woodland (7-2): Colfax, the PVL champion, is in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. The Falcons are here for the 24th time in school history, boasting a 34-18 overall record and looking for their fifth straight season with at least one playoff win. Woodland is in the playoffs for the second straight season and 21st time in school history. The Wolves, which placed fourth in the GEL, last won a playoff game in 2017. These teams met during the regular season, a 20-0 victory for Woodland.
* No. 12 Ceres (5-5) at No. 5 Ripon (6-4): Ceres returns to the SJS postseason for the first time since 2004, it's the sixth such appearance in school history. The Bulldogs took fifth place in the Western Athletic Conference and are looking for their first playoff win since 1994. Ripon is in the playoffs for the sixth season in a row and 21st time in school history. The Indians won it all in 2019 - both a Section title and a state title - and they're looking for their third season in a row with at least one playoff victory.
* No. 11 Los Banos (5-4) at No. 6 Hilmar (8-2): Los Banos, the WAC runner-up for the second straight year, is in the postseason for the seventh consecutive season and 20th time overall. The Tigers are looking to make the second round for the sixth time in seven seasons. Hilmar is in the playoffs for the sixth time in a row and 21st in school history. The Yellowjackets took third place in the Trans-Valley League and are looking for their fourth straight postseason with at least one win. These te3ams met during the regular season, with Hilmar beating the Tigers 23-6.
* No. 10 El Camino (4-6) at No. 7 Casa Roble (5-4): El Camino is making its first appearance in the playoffs since 2016; it's the 13th such appearance in school history. The Eagles took sixth place in the CAL and are looking to win here for the first time since 2012. Casa Roble is in the postseason for the fourth time in a row and 15th time in school history. The Rams took third place in the GEL and boast one Section championship in their trophy case: the 2008 D3 title.
* DIVISION VI:
* Notes: There are three league champions in this bracket: No. 1 Bradshaw Christian (SVC co-champion), No. 6 Waterford (SAL) and No. 8 Linden (SDL). …The Southern League has four teams represented in this bracket. … Teams with first-round byes: No. 1 Bradshaw Christian, No. 2 Argonaut, No. 3 Livingston, No. 4 Hughson.
* No. 9 Orestimba (6-4) at No. 8 Linden (6-4): Orestimba is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and the 12th time in school history. The Warriors took fourth place in the SAL and are looking for their first playoff win since 2016. Linden is in the playoffs for the second season in a row. The SDL champion runner-up is here for the 14th time in school history and is looking to advance out of the first round for the first time since 2004. These teams have met in the playoffs before. In a 1977 D3 first round game, Linden beat Orestimba 21-6 in Linden's first playoff game in school history. Their coach at the time was Mark Miller, who remains an assistant with this year's group.
* No. 12 Delhi (4-5) at No. 5 Rosemont (8-2): Delhi returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2016; it's the fifth appearance in school history. The Hawks placed seventh in the SAL and are looking for their second postseason win in school history; the first one came in 2005. Rosemont is in the playoffs for the third straight year and the ninth time in school history. The Wolverines placed third in the Sierra Valley Conference and are looking for their second straight postseason with at least one victory.
* No. 11 Summerville (4-4) at No. 6 Waterford (9-1): Summerville returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2017; it’s the 14th such appearance in school history. The Bears placed third in the Mother Lode League and are looking for their first playoff victory since 2009. Waterford is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and sixth time in school history. The Wildcats won the Southern League title and were inches from a prefect 10-0 season. In their Week 10 loss to Mariposa, they led 35-14 with 2:45 left, but Mariposa rallied behind three touchdowns, two successful onside kicks and a two-point conversion. These teams met in the regular season, with Waterford beating Summerville 35-28.
* No. 10 Gustine (3-5) at No. 7 Liberty Ranch (6-3): Gustine is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and for the 13th time in school history. The Reds placed sixth in the Southern League and last won a playoff game in 2018. Liberty Ranch is in the playoffs for the second straight season and sixth time in school history. The Hawks placed fourth int he Sierra Valley Conference; their last playoff victory was in 2015, when they advanced to the D4 championship game.
