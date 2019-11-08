There will be two high school football playoff games on Friday, Nov. 8 featuring Elk Grove area teams.
Fifth seed Monterey Trail will host 12th seed Pleasant Grove in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs at 7 p.m. The 9-1 Mustangs are looking to return to the section championship game while the Eagles, who came out firing on all cylinders after their 0-10 2018 season, are in their first playoff game since 2015.
The Mustangs are in the postseason for the sixth straight year; these teams have met once before in the playoffs. In the 2010 D1 championship game, Pleasant Grove beat Monterey Trail 21-6.
In the D II playoffs, sixth seed Elk Grove will host 11th seed Oakmont, who is in the playoffs for the first time since 2003. The Thundering Herd is in its ninth straight playoff appearance; Oakmont has been in the playoffs eight total times and they haven’t won a playoff game since 2002.
The Thundering Herd have won five section championships in nine of the championship games they played.
The SJS continues with the new football playoff format that debuted last season. Gone are the 16-team brackets of Divisions 1-3 and eight-team brackets of Divisions 4-6. In their place are six 12-team brackets. All league champions qualify, and the SJS uses the CalPreps.com power ratings system to determine all of the other qualifiers. The new system rewards stronger schedules and big wins over the overall number of wins. This year, only 10 teams qualified from the D VI column; this means there were some imbalanced brackets with regard to number of teams.
