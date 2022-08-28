It's week two of the Citizen's Football Pickem' Contest and you've got three area college games to predict the winner of alongside the high school games of Sept. 3
The week one winner was Mike Costa who got all eight games correct. He'll receive a gift card to Leatherby's on Elk Grove Blvd.
Remember to email in your best guesses by Friday at 5 p.m. to egsports@valleyoakpress.com
High School Games
Valley vs. Ponderosa
West Park vs. Pleasant Grove
Franklin vs. Tracy
Elk Grove vs. Menlo-Atherton
Bradshaw Christian vs. Middletown
Mesa Verde vs. Florin
Sheldon vs. Christian Brothers
Roseville vs. Laguna Creek
Monterey Trail vs. St. Francis
Manteca vs. Cosumnes Oaks
College Games
UC-Davis vs. Cal
Utah Tech vs. Sacramento State
Sacramento City vs. American River College
Tiebreaker: total points in West Park/Pleasant Grove game
