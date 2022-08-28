Florin vs. Armijo

Malachi'e Dates runs for extra yardage for Florin High School on Friday's game at Armijo.

 Photo by Joanne Davis

It's week two of the Citizen's Football Pickem' Contest and you've got three area college games to predict the winner of alongside the high school games of Sept. 3

The week one winner was Mike Costa who got all eight games correct. He'll receive a gift card to Leatherby's on Elk Grove Blvd.

Remember to email in your best guesses by Friday at 5 p.m. to egsports@valleyoakpress.com

High School Games

Valley vs. Ponderosa

West Park vs. Pleasant Grove

Franklin vs. Tracy

Elk Grove vs. Menlo-Atherton

Bradshaw Christian vs. Middletown

Mesa Verde vs. Florin

Sheldon vs. Christian Brothers

Roseville vs. Laguna Creek

Monterey Trail vs. St. Francis

Manteca vs. Cosumnes Oaks

College Games

UC-Davis vs. Cal

Utah Tech vs. Sacramento State

Sacramento City vs. American River College

Tiebreaker: total points in West Park/Pleasant Grove game

email: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter: @EGCSports

John's Twitter: @JohnHullEG

Sports Editor

John Hull has been with the Citizen sports department since 2007. His background is in radio and television then spent 15 years as a media production teacher at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank High School, retiring in 2019.