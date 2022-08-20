Once again all local football experts get the opportunity to guess the winners of next weekend's games! The Citizen's Football Pickem' Contest is back and better than ever.
(how that is possible, we don't know)
The idea is to predict the winners of the football games below and email your guesses to egsports@valleyoakpress.com by 5 p.m. this Friday.
Here are this week's games:
Cosumnes Oaks at Pitman
Pleasant Grove at Christian Brothers
Burbank vs. Valley
Nevada Union vs. Sheldon
Antelope vs. Elk Grove
Florin vs. Armijo
De LaSalle vs. Monterey Trail
Laguna Creek vs. Franklin
Tiebreaker: total points in Laguna Creek/Franklin game
The weekly winner gets a nice gift card from Leatherby's in Elk Grove.
This fall's celebrity predictors will be Bill Kapp of Florin, Rob Rinaldi of Pleasant Grove, Dustin Monday of Elk Grove, Jon Ussery of Laguna Creek, Matt Winn of Cosumnes Oaks and Hall-of-Fame sportswriter Joe Davidson.
See if you can best these guys this season!
