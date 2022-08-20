Football

The 2022 Citizen Football Pickem Contest is back. Submit your predictions for next week's games by Friday at 5 p.m. to egsports@valleyoakpress.com.

Once again all local football experts get the opportunity to guess the winners of next weekend's games! The Citizen's Football Pickem' Contest is back and better than ever.

The idea is to predict the winners of the football games below and email your guesses to egsports@valleyoakpress.com by 5 p.m. this Friday.

Here are this week's games:

Cosumnes Oaks at Pitman

Pleasant Grove at Christian Brothers

Burbank vs. Valley

Nevada Union vs. Sheldon

Antelope vs. Elk Grove

Florin vs. Armijo

De LaSalle vs. Monterey Trail

Laguna Creek vs. Franklin

 

Tiebreaker: total points in Laguna Creek/Franklin game

The weekly winner gets a nice gift card from Leatherby's in Elk Grove.

This fall's celebrity predictors will be Bill Kapp of Florin, Rob Rinaldi of Pleasant Grove, Dustin Monday of Elk Grove, Jon Ussery of Laguna Creek, Matt Winn of Cosumnes Oaks and Hall-of-Fame sportswriter Joe Davidson. 

See if you can best these guys this season!

 

