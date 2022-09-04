Tylen Lomax

Tylen Lomax has become a huge part of the Sheldon offense this season. The Huskies are now 3-0 on the year.

 Photo by Ray Iaea

First, a big congratulations to last week's winner, Mark Eddy, who was 13-1 in his predictions of the Week Two games. Mark gets a gift card to Leatherby's in Elk Grove.

Now here are the games we want you to predict the winners of:

High School Games

East Nicolaus vs. Bradshaw Christian

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Inderkum

Elk Grove vs. San Ramon Valley

Franklin vs. Lodi

Laguna Creek vs. Pleasant Grove

Merced vs. Monterey Trail

Acalanes vs. Sheldon

Arcata vs. Florin

Valley vs. Valley Christian

College Games

UC-Davis vs. San Diego State

American River College vs. Laney College

College of San Francisco vs. Sacramento City College

Tiebreaker: total points in Laguna Creek/Pleasant Grove game

To enter email your guesses to egsports@valleyoakpress.com by Friday at 5 p.m.

