First, a big congratulations to last week's winner, Mark Eddy, who was 13-1 in his predictions of the Week Two games. Mark gets a gift card to Leatherby's in Elk Grove.
Now here are the games we want you to predict the winners of:
High School Games
East Nicolaus vs. Bradshaw Christian
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Inderkum
Elk Grove vs. San Ramon Valley
Franklin vs. Lodi
Laguna Creek vs. Pleasant Grove
Merced vs. Monterey Trail
Acalanes vs. Sheldon
Arcata vs. Florin
Valley vs. Valley Christian
College Games
UC-Davis vs. San Diego State
American River College vs. Laney College
College of San Francisco vs. Sacramento City College
Tiebreaker: total points in Laguna Creek/Pleasant Grove game
To enter email your guesses to egsports@valleyoakpress.com by Friday at 5 p.m.
