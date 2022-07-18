With league realignment meetings beginning soon in the Sac-Joaquin Section one idea comes from Black Hat Football and a few other prep football fans. Why not keep the leagues around this region of California the same for all sports except football? Using the analytics of Calpreps.com, and a little bit of common sense, high school football teams could be placed into competitive leagues where like-football programs could compete against each other for championships.

From their proposal, here are where teams in this area would be placed (with the Calpreps power number next to each school):

(full proposal available @BlackHatFootball)

Delta League

Monterey Trail            43.4

Jesuit                        36.3

Elk Grove                   30.2

Vanden                      22.0

Vacaville                    21.4

Cosumnes Oaks          18.6

Sheldon                     17.6

Metro Conference

Davis                           15.5

Grant                           12.6

Pleasant Grove             4.9

Wood                          3.0

Franklin                       2.9

Burbank                      -7.9

Monticello Empire League

Rodriguez                    -8.1

Laguna Creek              -17.4

River City                     -17.6

Kennedy                      -20.4

Armijo                         -20.8

McClatchy                   -25.4

Fairfield                       -35.4

Sierra Valley Conference

Galt                            -22.4

Cordova                      -24.0

Natomas                     -25.6

Johnson                       -27.1

Valley                          -30.4

Florin                           -32.7 

Greater Sacramento League

Bradshaw Christian     6.8

Union Mine                 1.3

Rosemont                   0.6

Liberty Ranch              -4.0

Foothill                        -8.4

El Dorado                    -11.1

email: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter: @EGCSports

John's Twitter: @JohnHullEG

Sports Editor

John Hull has been with the Citizen sports department since 2007. His background is in radio and television then spent 15 years as a media production teacher at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank High School, retiring in 2019.