With league realignment meetings beginning soon in the Sac-Joaquin Section one idea comes from Black Hat Football and a few other prep football fans. Why not keep the leagues around this region of California the same for all sports except football? Using the analytics of Calpreps.com, and a little bit of common sense, high school football teams could be placed into competitive leagues where like-football programs could compete against each other for championships.
From their proposal, here are where teams in this area would be placed (with the Calpreps power number next to each school):
Delta League
Monterey Trail 43.4
Jesuit 36.3
Elk Grove 30.2
Vanden 22.0
Vacaville 21.4
Cosumnes Oaks 18.6
Sheldon 17.6
Metro Conference
Davis 15.5
Grant 12.6
Pleasant Grove 4.9
Wood 3.0
Franklin 2.9
Burbank -7.9
Monticello Empire League
Rodriguez -8.1
Laguna Creek -17.4
River City -17.6
Kennedy -20.4
Armijo -20.8
McClatchy -25.4
Fairfield -35.4
Sierra Valley Conference
Galt -22.4
Cordova -24.0
Natomas -25.6
Johnson -27.1
Valley -30.4
Florin -32.7
Greater Sacramento League
Bradshaw Christian 6.8
Union Mine 1.3
Rosemont 0.6
Liberty Ranch -4.0
Foothill -8.4
El Dorado -11.1
