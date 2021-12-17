It was supposed to be the early-season showdown between two of the best girls basketball teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section on Friday night. Maxpreps had Folsom ranked No. 2 in the region and host team, Laguna Creek, ranked fourth.
The Cardinal fans were excited for the huge billing on the game and the Laguna Creek gym was packed, all anticipating a tight ball game. It was definitely the first big game on the gym's new wooden floor.
That excitement for Cardinal fans lasted for about three minutes.
Right off the opening tap the Bulldogs were ready to go. Center Kamryn Mafua had three blocks and six points right away leading Folsom to a 7-0 lead while the Cardinals missed their first seven shots.
It was 18-6, Folsom, before Coach Cody Norman could shake off the initial shock and call a time out.
“They just shot lights-out and there are times you have games like that,” Norman said. “They right away took things we wanted to do away from us because we had to climb from behind.”
From there it was Folsom’s night as the Bulldogs shot 76 percent from the floor and almost scored 100 points on a previously-undefeated Laguna Creek, winning 98-59. Leading Folsom were Makayla Jackson with 21 points, Charlotte Climenhage had 19 and Mafua ended up with 12.
Norman said he was surprised at the overall quickness of the Bulldogs and took the blame for not totally preparing his team for the Bulldogs (8-0).
“They are a whole lot faster than I expected,” he said. “I knew they were fast, but they do a really good job of getting the ball out on the fast break. And, they shot incredibly well. They just played a really good game.”
Laguna Creek (7-1) was led by Jasmine Howard with 14 points. The team’s top scorer, Ahrray Young, was held to 12.
Norman said his team perhaps needed a bit of a reality check after they started the season with seven wins and an average winning margin of 45 points.
“This was the next level we needed to prepare for,” he said. “There is a lot of talent in Sacramento and saw a lot of it tonight.”
Both teams may not be done with each other this season. Both will play in the Oak Ridge Shootout Tournament next week in El Dorado Hills.
Line Score
Folsom 29 22 26 22 -98
Laguna Cr. 15 18 12 14 -59
Scoreboard (12/17):
Girls Basketball
Johnson 38, Bradshaw Chr. 29
Lincoln 73, Pleasant Grove 33
Boys Basketball
Cosumnes Oaks 59, Skyline 51
Elk Grove 37, California 36
Laguna Creek 50, Rio Linda 40
Bradshaw Chr. 75, Woodland Chr. 27
Pleasant Grove 62, Enterprise 50
O'Connell 76, Sheldon 63
Boys Soccer
Monterey Trail 3, Rodriguez 1
Valley 5, Woodland 2
Girls Soccer
Laguna Creek 2, Rosemont 0
