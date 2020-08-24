Growing up playing youth football, Prophet Brown was talented. For a while, however, there was a time when he stopped playing to concentrate on another sport and his time on the field didn’t resume until eighth grade, when he started playing contact football and he hasn’t stopped since.
The Monterey Trail senior’s passion and dedication to the game are paired with his desire to play sports in general and football has given him that opportunity to compete consistently.
“With injuries (being common in football), you’re going to get a chance to play in the game,” Brown said.
The running back, who ran for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns last year with the Mustangs and added 343 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions, was able to celebrate a milestone earlier this year as he committed to USC after talking to representatives from the school for only about 10 minutes, he said.
“When they came to my school, I think it was during the basketball season and they came to my school and they had been in contact before. When I got the news, it was definitely a good feeling,” Brown said.
While he had his pick of multiple schools, the three-sport athlete said the program and location of USC were two things that factored into his decision.
Heading into his final season of high school, Brown is working out with the Mustangs as they prepare for a modified season that will follow his most memorable playoff season to date.
“Last year’s playoff run. Even though we lost in the final, the teams we had to go through to get there... it was a good group,” Brown said.
The track and field state champion, who won the 4x100 relay as a sophomore, also plays basketball at Monterey Trail.
The modified 2020-21 prep sports season will hurt multi-sport athletes’ chances to continue to play every sport they want, depending on the sport, and Brown is no exception. Brown said he hasn’t made a decision about what in the spring, as both basketball and track and field will take place at the same time. Although he says he would like to compete in three sports this season, he’ll take what he can get.
“Track and basketball, I’m actually not sure. I’m going to talk to my mom. It affects me a lot. I’ve always played three sports. I hope to finish off the last year with it,” said Brown, who won the Metro League Championship with the Mustangs in football last year, was part of the basketball playoffs and had turned in some impressive finishes during the first few track meets before the spring 2020 season was stopped due to precautions taken regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown started running in middle school with his efforts paying off in regards to both track and football.
Track piqued his interest after he realized his speed, Brown said.
“I’ve always been pretty fast. I guess that I’m good at (track) too because I’m naturally fast. It helps for football.”
In addition to winning back-to-back football playoff games last year, Brown’s state championship win for track alongside teammates Andre Crump, Zach Larrier and Camden Wheeler is his favorite athletic moment with the Mustangs.
“I’ll never forget that,” Brown said.
In wrapping up a highlight-filled year in basketball and football in 2020, Brown won Sac-Joaquin Section Male Athlete of the Year by Sports Stars Magazine this month.
“It’s some motivation. It’s an honor to receive an award and to be recognized for it, it’s the best, it’s great,” said Brown.
As he continues to prepare for a first, competing in football in winter, Brown is ready for his final year to start and said he is hoping for the best and that the athletic season won’t be further affected by COVID-19.
“Football, I’m pretty optimistic about that. I just do what I can do. Stuff is out of my control. I’m just going to keep working and grinding and continue to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
