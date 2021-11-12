Fog rolled in and visibility levels shot downward throughout the Sacramento region Friday night, but that didn't hamper play as the Sac-Joaquin Section's football playoffs rolled into its second round. Most games dealt with a thick blanket of fog throughout the evening and in most of the contests it spelled turn overs, missed tackles and slips and falls.
Division I
#1 Rocklin 42, #8 Sheldon 0
Sheldon (8-4) 0 0 0 0 - 0
Rocklin (11-0) 14 14 7 7 - 42
Notes:
Sheldon quarterback Jesiah Machado was 15-of-23 passing for 143 yards but threw two interceptions. The Huskies' rushing attack was held to only 43 yards by the Division I and undefeated Thunder. Sheldon finishes the season at 8-4 in Coach Chris Nixon's first full season at the school.
The Thunder will host No. 7 St. Mary's, 29-23 winners over Edison Friday in the Div. I semi-finals.
Division II
#7 Monterey Trail 35, #2 Granite Bay 24
Monterey Trail (7-5) 14 7 0 14 - 35
Granite Bay (8-3) 10 7 0 7 - 24
Notes:
Huge win for the Mustangs on the road as Monterey Trail upsets the No. 2 seed. Ali Collier had a pair of TDs including a 74-yarder. (Pronounced Al-eee, like Muhammad Ali) gained 165 yards on 17 carries. Daelin Ellis gained 69 yards on nine carries and two TDs.
The offensive line of Tay Evans, Uvante Usher, Marcel Wilson, Andre Royster, Mahonri Talakai, Carmelo Ewing and Fata Puloka led the attack with 370 yards rushing, 406 yards total offense.
The key defensive play was Evans' forced fumble with Granite Bay on the Monterey Trail seven yardline and the recovery by Alonzo Your in the fourth quarter.
With the Mustang win and Elk Grove's victory over Vacaville, the two EGUSD schools will face off next Friday at Thunder Stadium in the Division II semi-finals. Monterey Trail is looking to make a Section finals three seasons in a row. Elk Grove is the defending Div. II champion.
#6 Elk Grove 52, #3 Vacaville 48
Elk Grove (7-3) 14 17 7 14 - 52
Vacaville (8-3) 7 14 6 21 - 48
Notes:
For the third year in a row Elk Grove has defeated Vacaville in the second round of the playoffs. The Herd amassed 559 yards rushing on the Bulldogs. Ethan Archuleta scored three times including a 74-yarder. He finished with 242 yards rushing on 21 attempts.
Zeke Burnett 16-yard TD run with 1:24 left was the winning score. He also had a 44-yard TD run in the first half. Burnett gained 115 yards on 14 carries. Julian Davis had 127 yards rushing on only five carries including a 66-yarder.
Division VI
#1 Bradshaw Christian 36, #8 Linden 33
Linden (7-5) 0 14 12 7 - 33
Bradshaw (10-1) 7 0 15 14 - 36
Notes:
The key to this back-and-forth game was early in the fourth quarter when Linden's Lukas Davis intercepted an Ethan Rickert pass and returned the ball to the Bradshaw 42. But, on the play, a blocking in the back penalty was flagged and the Lions had the ball on its own 10-yardline.
After a false start penalty, Lion's quarterback Alex Herrerra fumbled at his own 1-yard line which was recovered by Bradshaw. On the next play Rickert scored on a quarterback sneak. It gave the Pride the lead for good at 29-26.
The Lions turned the ball over to Bradshaw on downs at the Pride 24 with 6:13 left. Anthony Tornatore scored on a 21-yard scamper to extend the lead to 36-26 with just 2:41 remaining in the game.
Linden drove the ball downfield quickly and Herrera scored on a nine yard run to narrow the margin to 36-33. The Lions then recovered an onside kick and Alejandro Perez attempted a 39-yard field goal with :18 remaining but the kick was missed to the left.
Tornatore gained 191 yards on 18 carries and scored twice. Noah Darchuk had 108 yards rushing including a 47-yard TD run in the third quarter. Johnnie Wiser led the defense with ten tackles.
The Pride now hosts No. 5 Rosemont, a 37-28 winner over Hughson Friday, in the Div. VI semi-finals.
