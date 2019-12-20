Before he even knew the logistics of the basketball tournament he wanted to host this season, Florin Lady Panthers’ varsity basketball coach Antoine Smith knew what he wanted to name it.
Or more specifically, who he wanted to name it after.
Simmons, in his second season as the girls varsity head basketball coach at Florin, hosted the Larry Price Memorial tournament last week at Florin High School, bringing in several schools from around the region to participate.
Simmons figured it was only fitting to name the tournament after the late Larry Price, who passed away in March of 2018 after complications from pneumonia contracted the previous summer. Price, an area legend in the world of high school basketball, coached Florin to two CIF Northern California playoff appearances during his tenure at the school and also led Elk Grove to the CIF State Division II finals in 2016 as a No. 12 seed.
That is how the Larry Price Memorial basketball tournament was founded.
“With the blessings of his son Marcus, I decided to honor Larry and his contributions to the Florin High basketball team by naming the tournament after him,” Simmons said.
From 2007-09, Simmons’ wife was a player under Price at Florin during his first two seasons at the helm of the Lady Panthers’ program. As a student at Florin, that is when his relationship with Price began to grow.
In 2013 Simmons became the head coach at Hiram Johnson, and would face off against Florin and Price twice a season. During that time Price became a mentor to Simmons, often telling him “Whenever you’re ready to come back home (to Florin), I’ve got a spot for you.”
When putting together the tournament, Simmons said the first coach he called was Elk Grove Lady Herd head coach Trisha Campbell. Campbell of course was given the unenviable task of filling Price’s shoes at Elk Grove following his passing. With the Herd roster still containing players that Price coached as well as assistant coaches on staff who worked under him, it was natural to include Elk Grove in the tournament as Simmons looked to honor the memory of the great coach.
Laguna Creek ended up playing Elk Grove in the championship game and won 55-38; Zoe Tillery’s 23 points and six three-pointers led the winning effort. Maya Chelini led Elk Grove with 21 points. Laguna Creek defeated Lodi and Pleasant Grove to reach the final.
Although several years have passed since Price coached at Florin, his legacy still remains. His impact on the program and their current coach is felt to this day.
“As you walk into the gym at Florin, one of the first things you notice are the Section Finalist banners that he and his teams at Florin earned in 2013 and 2014,” Simmons said. “What he did for the girls basketball program at Florin cannot be forgotten. He had a chance to leave Florin for other schools that were more appealing after going 3-45 his first two seasons, but Coach Price decided to stay and pushed his players to the max. His players gave him 110 percent effort because he would not accept anything else, and their hard work paid off at the end. His players respected him and he treated them all as if they were his own family. Coach Price will always have a place at Florin.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.