If any local team really suffered the past two years because of the pandemic, it was Florin. In fact, that was the first topic head coach Dan Davis brought up when talking about the 2022 Panthers.
“It hurt all schools, but with our type of students and players we got hurt really badly,” he explained. “We’re still trying to recover from that. We have small numbers. Parents were really afraid of (COVID-19) spreading.”
Davis and his assistants followed all the pandemic protocols to the “t” yet, several boys who would have normally played for the Panthers couldn’t because their parents wouldn’t allow it. Thus, a 1-9 season last season.
“It was really mind-numbing and stressful for us coaches,” Davis said. “Following all (the protocols) and then finding players. I wouldn’t want to go through that again.”
Now, things are looking much better.
“I think everything is getting back to normal, but slowly,” Davis said.
And there are some reasons for optimism.
“I see us being to accomplish our goal of being more competitive in games and putting some wins on our record,” he said. “Our offensive line will come of age and will help our offense be more productive than in the past.”
Team Strengths:
“We’ve been working hard all spring and summer in the weight room and on the field,” Davis said. “Our offensive line and defensive line have continued its improvement from last year. With Manual Rodriguez-Gonzalez and Dakwon Payne anchoring our line this year we will be able move the ball and protect our quarterback. With the addition of Chase Xiong and Turbo Yang we should be able to pass more than we have in previous years. Dhanesh Williams moved from guard to tight end and has been a good surprise and will definitely help us offensively.”
Team Unknowns:
“(Quarterback) Nathaniel Perez will manage our offense and will have plenty of choices to get the ball to, however we are young team and have a lot of first-time-ever-playing football players,” Davis said.
Like so many other schools, Florin’s numbers will mean that an injury or two will hurt and depth is something the Panthers (and many other teams in the GSL) just doesn’t have.
The Panthers open with a pair of long road trips, to Mountain House on Aug. 19 and to Armijo in Fairfield on Aug. 26 before playing at home.
“When we scheduled this season, both our (athletic director Bill Kapp) and I looked for teams that we would match well and give us a good challenge,” Davis said. “Our preseason will get us prepared for our league.”
Notes:
Davis has been coaching the past 20 years around Elk Grove Unified; an assistant at Elk Grove and a head coach at Laguna Creek. He has the experience to bring Florin football back to a measure of respectability.
“We have spent a lot of time as a team getting prepared, reviewing and improving our offense and our defense,” Davis said. “You can see improvement and understanding of both offense and defense from the start of spring ball until our last day of summer practices. We are excited to start the season and get pads on and start to see the fruit of our labors."
2022 Schedule:
8/19 at Mountain House
8/26 at Armijo
9/2 vs. Mesa Verde
9/10 vs. Arcata, 5 p.m.
9/16 vs. Highlands
9/23 at Valley*
9/30 at Natomas*
10/7 BYE
10/14 vs. Johnson*
10/21 vs. Foothill*
10/28 at Cordova*
*=Greater Sacramento League game
