The Stockton Heat’s parent club, the Calgary Flames, announced May 1 that they have signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a three-year entry level contract.
Wolf, a native of Tustin, Calif., was drafted by the Flames in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Everett Silvertips standout goaltender finished the 2019-20 season leading the WHL in shutouts (9), had the lowest goals against average (1.88), the highest save percentage (.936 Sv%), and was tied for the most wins (34) in the league. The 19-year-old was also named a First Team All-Star following the season and was nominated for the WHL’s Del Wilson Memorial trophy as the league’s top goaltender, which will be announced May 18.
Wolf also had a tremendous year in 2018-19, winning the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year and finishing as a First Team All-Star with the best goals against average (1.69) and save percentage (.936 Sv%) in the Western Hockey League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.