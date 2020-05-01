The Calgary Flames, the parent club of the Stockton Heat, announced April 29 that they have signed defenseman Johannes Kinnvall to a two-year entry level contract. Kinnvall will remain in Sweden next year and will come to North America following the 2020-21 season.
Kinnvall, a native of Gavle, Sweden is a member of HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League. The 5’11” blue-liner had 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points in 51 games this season, which were career highs in assists and points. Kinnvall’s 51 points were the second most points by a defenseman in the SHL at the conclusion of this season. The 22-year-old nearly doubled his point total in 2019-20 from the season before where he notched 22 points in 52 games in 2018-19. Kinnvall has career totals of 23 goals and 39 assists for 62 points in 121 games in the SHL.
– Stockton Heat
