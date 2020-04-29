The Stockton Heat’s parent club, the Calgary Flames, announced April 27 that it has signed forward Emilio Pettersen to a three-year entry level contract.

Emilio Pettersen, a native of Oslo, Norway was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Since being drafted by the Flames, the 20-year-old has played two seasons at the University of Denver where he recorded 13 goals and 22 assists for a team leading 35 points in 36 games this past season. Following the 2019-20 season, Pettersen was named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team and was a NCHC Second Team All-Star. The 5’10” forward has recorded a total of 19 goal and 46 assists for 65 points in 76 games in his two seasons at the University of Denver.