LODI – The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section announced April 28 its A. Dale Lacky Scholar-Athlete Award winners for outstanding athletic performance, community service and academic success during their four years of high school.
The award, named after former Section and State CIF President, A. Dale Lacky, recognizes the top male and female student-athletes within the Section. Each league is able to send two winners, one male and one female, to be honored. The scholarship
committee has selected four male and four female students as the recipients of a $1,000
scholarship. The remaining nominees are awarded a $500 scholarship from the Section.
In addition, the Clarke Coover Award has been given to two of the top honorees. This award is named in honor of former Section Commissioner Clarke Coover. The 2023 winners of the Clarke Coover Award are Galt’s Brooklynn Beck and Marysville’s Kayden Ellyson. They received $1,500 each.
All schools were allowed to play one extra boys and girls volleyball match and an extra boys and girls basketball game with 50 percent of the gate going directly to the foundation for the scholarships. These games are called the Peter J. Saco Foundation Games, named after the former Sac-Joaquin Section commissioner. Saco served as Section leader from 1993-2014. More than $32,000 was generated through the foundation games.
All of the winners were recognized at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Breakfast Awards Ceremony, which took place Tuesday, May 2, at Hutchins Street Square in Lodi.
The scholarship winners from Elk Grove Unified were Niya Bumbaca of Monterey Trail, Allison Myers of Pleasant Grove, William McCoy of Laguna Creek and Scott Nixon of Sheldon. Also receiving a scholarship was Bradshaw Christian’s Aiden Crane.
Niya played water polo and swam for four years each. In water polo, she she’s a three-time team and league MVP and was all-SJS her senior year. She’s been a team captain three times in swimming. She’s served as the school Rally Commissioner and Athletic Commissioner and she’s a member of the MTHS Mentor Program. She volunteers with the Davis Water Polo Club and with the Elk Grove Mentor Program. Niya has a 3.84 GPA and recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play water polo at Cal Baptist. There, she plans on playing water polo while majoring in kinesiology with the future goal of becoming an athletic director.
Allison ran for the cross country and track and field teams for four years each, swam for three seasons and she played basketball twice. She was the cross country team MVP once and has qualified for the Section championships in cross country and swimming four times. She’s an AP Scholar with distinction and won the Team Member Award for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She’s a member of Gate Club and a Unity Day Leader. She volunteers with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Rancho Murrieta Key Club. Allison has a 4.49 GPA and plans on attending UC Santa Barbara, where she will major in biology with the future goal of becoming a nurse.
William ran for the cross country and track and field teams for four years each and he played basketball for one season. In cross country, he was named all-league three times and was team MVP once. In track and field, he was named all-league twice and was team MVP once. He was named the IB biology balanced student of the year. He’s a member of the Environmental Club and he volunteers with Maeola Beitzel Elementary School. William has a 4.51 GPA and is undecided on his college choice. There, he plans on continuing to run for the track and field team while majoring in biology with the future goal of going into medicine.
Scott played football for all four years and baseball once. In football, he was named all-league three times and All-Metro twice. He was the league MVP his senior year. He’s a member of Sheldon Biotech Academy, Building Trades Academy and ASB. He volunteers with Optimist Foundation for the Handicapped, the local middle school and the Building Trades Program. Scott has a 4.14 GPA and is undecided on his college choice. He plans on continuing to play football while majoring in kinesiology or business with the future goal of becoming a football coach and teacher or a financial manager.
Aiden played soccer for four years, soccer and volleyball for two seasons and tennis once. In soccer, he was named all-league three times and was team captain once. He was named all-league in volleyball once. He’s a member of National Indigenous Recognition Program, NHS and he won the Barnabas Award. He’s a member of Med Masters Club, Building Bridges Club and Speech and Debate Club. He volunteers with xHope Missions, Together We Heal and Loaves and Fishes. Aiden has a 4.48 GPA, which is No. 2 in high school class of 48. He’s undecided on his college choice, where he will major in human biology and business economics with the future goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
