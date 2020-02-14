Franklin, Elk Grove, Sheldon, Cosumnes Oaks and Pleasant Grove are among the Division 1 teams competing in today’s Sac-Joaquin Section D I Wrestling Tournament at Del Oro High School.
The tournament, which runs through Saturday, will qualify wrestlers for next weekend’s SJS Masters tournament.
Elk Grove High School will be represented by Kevin Lopez (106), Chente Arroyo, Jacob Vetterli (120), Wyatt Coffing (126), Manton Berner (132), Elijah Endsley (138), Hezikiah Endsley (145), Ledger Petracek (170), Blake Tonda (182), Nolan Frank (195), Peter Ming (220) and Jacob Hudson (285 pounds).
Franklin’s Jackson Calvert (106), Ahmaad Lewis (113), Elias Garcia (120), Aedan Caldwell (126), Vincent Bocaletti (132), Ammar Khan (138), Desmyn Williams (145), Noah Ruiz (152), Hassan Khan (160), Xavier Camarena (170), Sam Bal (182) and Tyler Keinath will be among those competing.
Sheldon will feature Shawn Ketsavong (106), George Cuadra (113), Brandon Nguyen (120), Jacob Yang (126), Dylan Vang (132), Vaying Xiong (145), Lucas Sanchez (152) and Patrick Hernandez (195).
The Wolfpack will be represented by James Nerli (113), David Johns (126), Brian Null (138), Ivan Ruvlacaba (152), Francisco Zamora (160), Maximo Flores (170), Isaac Castro (182), Jotak Jack (195 pounds), Jackson Rush (220) and Mishan Castellanos (285).
Representing the Eagles are Ethan Williams (106), Trevor Pfaffenbach (120), Nikolay Kostin (126), Hunter Hillier (145), Marcus Curry (160), Anthony Cooper (170), Mason Winger (182), Mason Zayas (195) and Lincoln Banez.
The first round will begin at 11 a.m. and the first day is expected to wrap up around 4 p.m. On day two, the championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals start at 11 a.m. with the awards ceremony expected to start around 3 p.m.
