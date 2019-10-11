Two of the leagues in which Elk Grove teams play just started their seasons last week while the Delta League has had as many as three league contests played by four of its members.
That being said, five teams are undefeated entering tonight’s games. Cosumnes Oaks kept its win streak going Saturday afternoon by defeating Jesuit and sits atop the Delta League alongside Elk Grove, which is 3-0 after stampeding past Pleasant Grove last week.
The Thundering Herd will go for its sixth straight win when it travels to Jesuit High School for a 1 p.m. start Oct. 12.
Monterey Trail is 1-0 in the Metro League with its drubbing of River City last week and will travel to Kennedy tonight for a 7:15 p.m. game and will look for its third straight win.
Laguna Creek is tied for first in the Metro League with the Mustangs and Kennedy and will see if it can create more problems for McClatchy tonight, which is 0-6 so far.
Bradshaw Christian played its first Sierra Valley Conference game of the year last week, picking up a 28-7 homecoming win over Liberty Ranch, and will look for its third consecutive win when it travels south to Galt to take on the Warriors, who lost their league opener last week against El Dorado.
Dakari Bell of Bradshaw Christian is second among SJS sack leaders with eight in six games and teammate Noah Kunce is also on the same list and is 10th in the section with six sacks.
Individuals playing for Elk Grove Unified School District schools are also turning in notable numbers. Pleasant Grove’s Nathan Valencia leads the Delta League in pass yards and is tied for 11th in the Sac-Joaquin Section in passing yards with 1,228 (MaxPreps listed him as 12th entering today’s games but he is tied with Eli Brickhandler of Whitney, who is 11th).
Valencia’s teammate Jacob Couchot is fifth in the league with 468 pass yards. He’s also thrown for four touchdowns.
Franklin’s Reagan Fonbuena is 13th in the section in rush yards with 715. Sheldon’s Wonya Williams is seventh in the SJS with 590 receiving yards. He has 33 receptions, which has led to six touchdowns.
Sean Nixon of the Huskies is second among Delta League quarterbacks with 1,025 passing yards while teammate Malcolm McGlothin is eighth in the section with 68 tackles.
Franklin’s Brandon Bautista-Rundgren is fourth in the Delta League with 498 passing yards.
Also turning heads is the Huskies’ La Devin Johnson, who is sixth among SJS leaders with four interceptions.
