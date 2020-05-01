In addition to the cyclists, those out for a stroll or even those going out for a jog, fishing remains an option at Elk Grove Regional Park, said the CSD Parks and Recreation Department this week.
As long as park-goers practice social distancing, they can fish, said Jenna Brinkman of the CSD. In order to comply with the stay-at-home order, Elk Grove Park may close the park to vehicular access and parking on weekends, but as of April 29, the park was open to vehicles.
Standard fishing rules and regulations are posted at the park and can also be found at www.yourcsd.com/wildlife.
