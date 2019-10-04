In the Colorado Rockies’ final game of the 2019 season, Dom Nunez made his mark on the game in the same way he made his Major League Baseball debut a little over a month and a half earlier.
Nunez, an Elk Grove High School alum, hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Rockies’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers for his second home run, his first coming Aug. 13 in the bottom of the eighth against Arizona.
The home run in Sunday’s game against the Brewers put the Rockies within 3-2 in a game that ended in the 13th inning on a wild pitch, resulting in Colorado’s 4-3 win.
Coincidentally, another EGHS alum, David Freitas, played in the game, pinch-hitting for the Brewers in the top of the fifth inning.
Nunez went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI in the game, and ended 2019 with four runs, seven hits, two home runs and four RBI in 39 at-bats.
On Sept. 24, the catcher, who bats left-handed and throws right, traveled to Oracle Park in San Francisco as the Rockies took on the Giants in a three-game series. Although he did not play in the series due to a cold, it was the first chance he had to play close to home, and some of his former coaches Joe Bellotti and Zach Leach from EGHS had their first chance to see him play live.
When asked if he’s honed in on any piece of advice since being called up to the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque, Nunez addressed the time and dedication it takes to play in the majors.
“Just to be yourself to work hard and be yourself because that’s what got you here,” Nunez said. “Another thing that Murph told me is that once I stretched during BP on my debut he said, you just reached probably your ultimate goal of being a big leaguer. Now you have to set new goals to maintain and stay here.”
Just a year ago, Nunez played for the Rockies’ Double-A affiliate, Hartford.
Having been promoted to the Isotopes in March, Nunez had a few notable games and scored 43 runs, with 52 hits, 17 home runs, and 42 RBI.
Learning from Isotopes manager Glenallen Hill that he had been called up was the beginning of an emotional few days, Nunez said.
“G Hill, our Triple-A manager, made the announcement, and it’s definitely a special day for me. Since being up, I’m just trying to take everything in. A lot of emotions for sure. It was very surreal. I wasn’t expecting it so it definitely made it even more special, I think,” Nunez said. “I came up the next day and got the start that night. Definitely a lot of emotions, nervous, excitement and it was great. I hit a home run my first game, which was awesome as well.”
Even though his first game was played at Coors Field, a significant group came out to see him play.
“That was definitely exciting and a day I’ll always remember for sure. I had like 15 family members in attendance. I also had both of my uncles on my mom’s side. They came out, one of them lives in Denver so I had a pretty good crowd. It was very exciting,” Nunez said. “They were jumping up and down and stuff like that when I hit a home run, which was really cool.”
Taking everything in has been an integral part of his day-to-day schedule and Nunez said that he works hard to meet that challenge.
“I think just being up here is a challenge. Just dealing with the everyday grind and a lot of information being thrown at you and just being able to take what you like from that information and use it. It’s definitely been a learning curve and every day you just keep learning.”
Having not even faced all of the National League teams yet and with his off-season having begun as of Monday, taking the advice of his teammate is something Nunez plans to set his sights on before March.
“I think this off season I’ll sit down and look into setting new goals and hopefully reaching them next season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.