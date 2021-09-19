The Delta League football game between Franklin and Sheldon High Schools was cancelled at halftime Friday, Sept. 17, when a fight broke out just outside the Sheldon/Pleasant Grove Community Stadium.
EGUSD Director of Communications Xanthi Soriano said the stadium was cleared when someone yelled “gun” and people panicked.
"Concerned for everyone’s safety and in order to deescalate the chaos, the game was called and the stadium was cleared,” Soriano wrote in an email to the Citizen.
Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the incident where, according to spokesman Rodney Grassman, two females were involved in a physical altercation.
“One brandished a taser, though did not use it,” Grassman said. “ Someone screamed they saw a ‘gun’ and people began to panic, yell and scatter.”
He added no one was arrested nor hurt.
"No significant injuries were reported,” Soriano said. “Classrooms were used to keep students sheltered and once everything was stabilized students went home. School administrators will follow up with the originating fight participants.”
The Huskies led Franklin, 21-8, at the time of the incident. It is unknown whether the game will be continued at a future date.
