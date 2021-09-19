John Hull started writing sports for the Citizen in Dec., 2007. He became Sports Editor on Jan. 1, 2016. His career includes radio and TV broadcasting in Cheyenne, Wyo., Denver, Minneapolis and Sacramento. He is a graduate of the Univ. of No. Colorado.

Follow John Hull Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today