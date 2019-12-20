Cameron Richards (Laguna Hills High School) and Tina Tran (Crawford High School) were named the recipients of the prestigious CIF Spirit of Sport Award for Fall for the 2019-20 school year. These two statewide winners will receive an award, a patch, a $1,000 scholarship and be recognized at the year-end CIF Federated Council luncheon on April 3, 2020, in San Diego.
The CIF Spirit of Sport Award recognizes student-athletes who have demonstrated the 16 principles of Pursuing Victory with Honors, are active in school and community service and exhibit leadership qualities. The principles of Pursuing Victory with Honors are the operating principles of the CIF and have been adopted by the 1,606-member high schools throughout the state.
“These recipients reflect the positive elements of Pursuing Victory with Honorsm, reinforcing the value of education-based athletics,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.
The winter and spring Spirit of Sport winners will be announced following their respective submission deadlines. Additionally, the CIF will select a boy and girl Section winner, in each of the 10 Sections for each season of sport, from all submitted applications to receive $500. A list of all fall 2019 Section recipients follows.
Cameron Richards is a three-year member of the varsity football team at Laguna Hills High School and is currently the team captain. He is also involved in ASB Leadership, previously serving as junior class vice president in which he spearheaded the Adopt a Family program. He currently serves as ASB Commissioner of Athletics and is the president and leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and True North Clubs at LHHS.
“When I was injured (during my sophomore year), I initially thought it was the worst thing that had ever happened to me. But, looking back, the lessons learned and perspectives gained make it one of the best things that have ever happened to me,” stated Richards. “Through this experience, I have learned to count my blessings, understand things could always be worse, be humble and selfless on and off the field, put the needs of others before my own, look for opportunities in unexpected experiences, and persevere.”
“In my 30 years of teaching and coaching, Cameron Richards is one of the finest student leaders I have ever worked with,” praised LHHS teacher and football coach John Lester. “The characteristics that set him apart from most students are his outstanding work ethic, his high-level leadership ability, and his selfless desire to help his fellow students.”
Ali Jeske, LHHS sports medicine teacher and athletic trainer, adds, “There is never a sign of hesitation with Cameron. He possesses more heart than most people I’ve ever met. He has an inner drive and purpose that makes other people around him want to be better.”
Tina Tran is a two-sport athlete at Crawford High School participating in tennis and badminton. Additionally, she also serves as the girls’ basketball team manager. Tran is also involved in many other school activities including serving as her class president and vice president of the Key Club. She is also a member of the San Diego Asian Youth Organization, Peer Helpers, FACES for the Future and California Scholarship Federation.
“Spirit of Sport means trying something new, despite skill level, ethnicity and background, as well as setting the best example possible to your school, community and competitors,” states Tran.
“Tina took Crawford by storm when she arrived on our campus,” stated CHS AVID teacher Cindy Page. “By the beginning of her sophomore year, she was organizing multiple fundraisers for the Class of 2020, and it was clear that she was a class president to be reckoned with. This young woman’s drive and determination will take her far, and it is a privilege to watch her steer her future with optimism and confidence.”
CHS Athletic Director and ASB Advisor Kelcie Butcher adds, “Tina is respectful, studious, hardworking, and one of the most advanced and well-rounded students I have had the opportunity to teach and work with during my 20-year career. She will not let anything stand in her way of success.”
–Rebecca Brutlag
