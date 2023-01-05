A recent email into the Citizen sports account announced the efforts of Explore Elk Grove, a local group financed primarily by hotels and similar businesses which promotes travel and tourism to our city, is now promoting what we have to offer for the sports enthusiast.
The short video, which is well done and contains lots of shots taken by a drone, primarily shows aerial shots of Bartholomew Sports Park and the City's Aquatic Center, featuring a meet last year put on by the Elk Grove Piranhas.
Also featured were local recreational softball leagues in action along with a few shots of people golfing at Valley Hi Country Club and Emerald Lakes Golf Course and a push for The Alley, the bowling facility on Laguna Boulevard.
Explore Elk Grove has also posted an online "Sports Facility Guide" in which they give "five reasons to host a sporting event in Elk Grove." The idea appears to attract organizations wanting to host large tournaments for their sport.
Almost forgotten are the number of excellent equestrian centers around the area, plus Oasis Park which has six pickleball courts. That's a rapidly growing sport which combines tennis with ping-pong, sort of.
Over the past few years our local sporting organizations have pulled off some pretty big events bringing teams from around the region with what seems to be a measure of success. Coming up in 2023 will be Elk Grove Soccer's "Spring Kickoff Tournament" Feb. 25-26 with 100 teams competing, USAG Boys State Regional Gymnastics Championships March 10-12 at Elevate Gymnastics and a Senior Softball Northern California Championship, June 9-11.
By the way, Explore Elk Grove is promoting "Restaurant Week" Jan. 13-22. They want us to use an app in our smartphones to find discounts redeemable at 38 local eateries.
Johnson suffers injury
The entire sports world was in shock Jan. 2 after Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken from the field on a stretcher after medical personnel performed CPR and used an AED.
One of his teammates is Sheldon High School graduate, Taron Johnson. Moments before Johnson himself was removed from the game after he took a tough hit as he defended a pass and was unable to get up off the turf for some time. Eventually, Johnson was able to walk off the field, accompanied with trainers by his side and head into the blue medical tent. After a bit, he headed to the locker room, being evaluated with a head injury.
The Bills were back at practice today for the first time since MNF. Dane Jackson (left) and Taron Johnson threw up their 3s in honor of Damar Hamlin 🙏(📷: @BWipp, h/t @MattParrino) pic.twitter.com/FWTbktFIh1— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) January 5, 2023
To this point of the season Johnson was one of the few Bill defenders who had not missed a game due to injury this season.
The Buffalo Bills DB remains in critical condition but is making strides toward recovery. https://t.co/aqtTXGDZjm— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2023
By the way, as of this writing, Hamlin's condition has improved dramatically to where he was communicating with family members. His first question: "Did we win?"
The NFL, which stopped the game after the injury, has decided to call it a "No Contest" and the Bills season will continue into Week 18.
NFL: Bills-Bengals won't resume; playoff scenarios revealed | AP News https://t.co/CRwwTulHLY— Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) January 6, 2023
Carlson's rookie card valuable
St. Louis loves their baseball Cardinals. They always have. That's what makes Elk Grove's Dylan Carlson in such a special place of his baseball career.
Carlson had some nagging injuries that likely led to his .239 batting average in his second full Major League Baseball. The faithful in Cardinal red have been bickering on social media over whether Carlson should be traded or whether the 24-year-old should be given a chance to show the promise he did in 2021.
DYLAN CARLSON 2022 TOPPS CHROME #baseballcards #sponsored https://t.co/OunkcgShLZ— Baseball Card Finder (@FinderCard) January 6, 2023
But, one thing for certain; his baseball cards have some real value right now, especially if Dylan signed it. One trader was on Twitter trying to get $175 for one of Carlson's autographed rookie cards. Another, a Topps 70 rookie card, was selling for $45. The "Dylan Carlson 2022 Topps Chrome Black Super Futures" card (unsigned) was selling for $125.
Get Dylan to sign it and, I bet, you'd get more!
