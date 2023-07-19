School: Bradshaw Christian
Nickname: Pride
Head coach: Drew Rickert
(yrs. as head coach):18
College: New Mexico State
2022 Record: 9-3 (3-2 Sierra Valley Conference)
Reached Div. VI semi-finals
Assistant Coaches:
Dan Paige, Virgil Yuhre, T.J. Guidotti, Devon Mcdonald, Chris Abe, Ron Giles, Deomitrist Robinson, Tim Soward, Chalmes Brown, Erik Mannes, Phil Conner (strength and conditioning)
Top returning players:
1. Mateo Mojica FB, Jr.
2. Ethan Rickert QB, Jr.
3. Miles McFarland G, Jr.
4. D.J. McDonald DE, Jr.
5. Brandon Burden RB, Jr.
Top newcomers:
1. Sam Danilyuk LB, Soph.
2. Jacob Roper G, Jr.
3. Andrew Love DT, Jr.
For the last two seasons the core of talent at Bradshaw Christian High School has been underclassmen. That same group is now older and most of them are in their junior year, all having two years of experience at the varsity level and all quite talented athletes.
Ethan Rickert, David Wiser and Brandon Burden were key members of the Pride’s baseball team, too, a club that has won back-to-back Sierra Valley Conference championships, almost won consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section Division V baseball banners and own a Division IV CIF NorCal championship.
But now it is football season and this trio is in helmets and pads, ready to vie for a SVC championship, something that escaped them last season, and once again go deep into the Division VI playoffs.
And, back for his 18th season as head coach is Drew Rickert. He has been the only varsity football coach the school has had. His defensive coordinator of the past 10 seasons, Dan Paige, described Rickert as follows:
“What I love about Drew is he isn’t too prideful to coach anywhere on the field. His willingness to do what it takes and humility is second to none. He just wants to win. Whatever it is, coaching outside linebackers or second-string kickers,” Paige said.
Five Section championships and two runners-up are on Rickert’s resume.
Team Strengths: “We’re returning nine offensive starters and 10 defensive starters,” Rickert said. “A great group of athletes that work extremely hard.”
The guys to watch is fullback and middle linebacker Mateo Mojica (5-7, 200, Jr.). Last season he gained 1,327 yards on 169 carries, a 7.9 yards-per-try average. Defensively, he was a workhorse leading the Pride with 115 tackles, almost 10 a game.
Burden (5-10, 170, Jr.) led the team with 18 TD’s while gaining 1,131 yards.
The Pride is very much a run-oriented team out of its double wing formation, yet Rickert’s son, Ethan returns for his third season as starting quarterback and has a good arm. In 2022 the younger Rickert threw for 893 yards, completing 60 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns.
Team Unknowns:
Despite the core of his team with already two years of varsity experience Rickert admits one question mark: “How a heavy junior class will react to the pressure of Friday nights,” he said.
The Pride finished in third place in the SVC a year ago in a season where Liberty Ranch had a very good season. Bradshaw played poorly in its loss to Union Mine. Those three teams along with Rosemont should be the top squads in the conference this season.
Comments on the 2023 Schedule:
“We are playing a very tough schedule in preseason and are in a strong league,” Rickert said. “This will be a challenge to have to show up each week and play a tough game.”
The Sept. 8 game at Sutter and Sept. 15 home contest with Dixon will be good tests for this year’s Pride football team. Both of those clubs made the Division V semi-finals last fall.
The season would be successful, if …. (spoken like a good coach at a Christian high school) “Our kids know the Lord and learn how to preserve through tough times. Become better people,” Rickert said.
Other Notes:
“This is a special group of kids,” Rickert said. “They work extremely hard and really enjoy each other. Team chemistry is high and we should have better numbers than most years. Our coaching staff is one of the best in this area and we have been together for multiple years.”
Typically, Pride teams of the past few years had about 16-18 in uniform for varsity contests. They will be able to have 11-on-11 drills without having to recruit ag students as blocking dummies.
Two girls will see plenty of action this season for the Pride. Hanneh Little will kick extra points, to continue the Bradshaw tradition of female placekickers. Maggie Stephens, a sophomore, will see plenty of time on the offensive line.
2023 Schedule:
8/18 at Woodland Christian
8/25 vs. Lathrop
9/1 at Pacheco
9/8 at Sutter
9/15 vs. Dixon
9/23 BYE
9/30 vs. Union Mine*
10/6 at El Dorado*
10/13 vs. Liberty Ranch*
10/20 at Galt*
10/27 vs. Rosemont*
*=Sierra Valley Conference game
