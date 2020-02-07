Becoming the second coach from Monterey Trail High School to earn the honor, varsity football coach T.J. Ewing was named one six coaches to earn the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Model Coach Award.
The award recipients were announced Feb. 3 by the SJS.
Ewing was named along with girls volleyball coach Patti Harris of Hilmar, Daryn Glasgow (water polo, swimming) of Bear River, Scott Savoie (football, track and field, wrestling) also of Bear River, Rob Steves (baseball, football, girls golf) of Gregori and Maryann Tolbert (girls tennis) of Manteca.
The award honors coaches “who are positive role models within our schools and the community at large,” according to the official press release by the SJS and is in its 19th year of being awarded.
Ewing will receive a plaque for winning the award on April 21 as well as a lifetime SJS pass.
Award winners were nominated by member schools from the SJS; each school can nominate a male and female coach from its staff. The names that are submitted were forwarded to leagues, and league were allowed to pick one male and one female coach. From there, the section office had the final vote on the Model Coach Awards.
Ewing, who is Monterey Trail’s only head varsity football coach in school history, led the Mustangs to the SJS Championship game four times and he volunteers as a Little League coach among other sports.
In their most recent season, the Mustangs won the Metro League Championship with a 5-0 record and went 12-2 overall.
The Mustangs defeated three schools, including Pleasant Grove, St. Mary’s and Folsom to reach the D I Championship game against Oak Ridge.
“Coach Ewing sets high standards and demands accountability,” Monterey Trail assistant athletic director Rick Arcuri told the SJS of Ewing. “His sportsmanship is displayed vividly in all aspects. He pursues victory with honor every step of the way.”
