2022 SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION/LES SCHWAB TIRES
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND FAST FACTS
* This year marks the 50th year of Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs.
* 215 championships have been won since the playoffs began in 1971.
* Until 1984, playoffs were designated as Class A (small schools), Class AA (medium schools) and Class AAA (large schools). Those designations changed to Roman numerals (I, II, III, etc.) in 1985. A fifth division was added in 2002. Divisions VI and VII were added in 2006. In 2011, the divisions contracted from seven to six, while the number of competing teams increased from 58 to 76. And in 2014, we went back to seven divisions with a total of 78 teams qualifying. Three years ago, we added two teams to D7, making it a round 80 to qualify.
* In Year One (1971), the only championship offered was Class A with four teams, three games, one championship and no neutral sites. This year, the Section will offer seven championship divisions with 80 teams, 73 games and seven neutral site championships.
* Official name for this year’s playoffs is CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Championships.
* All seven eventual Section champions will participate in the CIF State Football Bowl Northern California Regional Championships to be played on December 2 and 3 at sites to be determined. Winners of select regional games will play in the State Championships on December 9 and 10 at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. The remaining teams will compete for state championships at home sites. A CIF State committee will place all Section champions into the regional games by competitive equity. The two open division teams (one north and one south) will not play in regional contests; they’ll go straight to the state game.
* Five teams (St. Mary's Downey, Placer, Sutter and Liberty Ranch) enter the playoffs with perfect records. In 2021, that number was four; in 2015 it was a record 10 teams who entered the playoffs at 10-0. Historically speaking, at least one of those three teams will win a championship, as there has been at least one unbeaten team win a Section championship for 22 of the last 27 years. None of last year's 10-0 teams won titles.
* Nine teams with four wins are in the Section postseason. They are: Gregori, Yuba City, Buhach Colony, East Union, Nevada Union, Ripon, Delhi, Argonaut and Gustine. At least one of them will advance to the second round, as East Union and Nevada Union play each other in the D4 field.
* We had two teams qualify with 5-5 records. They are Inderkum and Lincoln-L.
* Welcome to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, Sutter and Twelve Bridges! Sutter joins the Sac-Joaquin Section after a dominant stretch as a member of the Northern Section. The Huskies won six NS titles over the last seven years, and are the No. 1 seed in D5 after finishing the regular season 10-0. Twelve Bridges is here as a new school out of Lincoln. The Ragin' Rhinos finished fourth in the PVL and are the No. 7 seed in D6. Twelve Bridges doesn't have a senior class yet.
* Four of the 80 teams in the playoffs have never won a playoff game. Those teams are the previously mentioned Sutter and Twelve Bridges as well as West Park (0-1 in its playoff history) and Natomas (0-5).
* 62 of the 80 teams in this year’s playoffs qualified for the playoffs in 2021; that’s higher than the 54 from last year. All seven of the Section champions from 2021 return. Also, so do all seven of the runners-up.
* Extending consecutive playoff appearances are No. 1 Granite Bay (23), Central Catholic (21), St. Mary’s (20), Bradshaw Christian (15), Inderkum (14), Oakdale (14), Placer (14), Folsom (13) and Manteca (13).
* Two teams reappear in the playoffs after some time off. Stagg, which advanced to the playoffs via at-large berth and placing third in the San Joaquin Athletic Association, returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Delta Kings are here for the 15th time in school history; their last victory was in 2013. Also here for the first time since 2016 is Marysville. The Indians received a first-roundbye and No. 4 seed in the D6 field.
* Take a bow, Southern League. For the second year in a row, we saw the SAL qualify six of its teams to the playoffs. We saw five other leagues qualify five teams to the playoffs: CVC, PVL, SFL, TVL and VOL. Special notice here goes to the SFL, which saw four of its five of its teams receive byes, including the top seed in D1 (Folsom).
* We continue with the new football playoff format that debuted in 2018. Gone are the 16-team brackets of Divisions 1-3 and 8-team brackets of Divisions 4-6. In their place are six 12-team brackets. All league champions qualify, and we use the CalPreps.com power ratings system to determine all the other qualifiers. The new system rewards stronger schedules and big wins over the overall number of wins.
* First round pairings:
Opponents with the most combined playoff experience – Central Catholic (88) and Stagg (20) have combined for 108 playoff games in their postseason careers. Despite all those games, these teams have never previously met in the SJS playoffs.
104 games – Roseville (28) at Oakdale (76)
98 – Johnson (16) at Elk Grove (82)
92 – Inderkum (38) at Granite Bay (54)
Opponents with the least combined playoff experience – Union Mine (14) at Esparto (2), Golden Valley (15) at Woodcreek (5), Natomas (5) at Lincoln-L (19), Gustine (18) at Woodland Christian (11).
Longest drive: Golden Valley should put on its collective driving shoes before its game Friday night. The South Merced school wins the award for having the longest drive in the first round this year. GV will drive 134 miles - most of it up Highway 99 - to play Woodcreek In a D3 game this Friday.
Other long drives are:
128 miles – Delta at Le Grand (D7)
125 miles – Gustine at Woodland Christian (D7)
115 miles – Nevada Union at East Union (D4)
94 miles – Modesto Christian at Twelve Bridges (D6)
Shortest drive: The closest first-round game by geography this year is in Division 1. There, Johnson is traveling 12 miles - most of it down 65th Street to Highway 99 - to face off at. Other short distances are:
22 miles – Inderkum at Granite Bay (D2)
24 miles – Center at Pioneer (D5)
30 miles – Natomas at Lincoln-L (D4)
33 miles – Stagg at Central Catholic (D1)
* The Division VII playoffs will begin on Nov. 11 and they'll end with our other championships, the weekend of Nov. 25-26 at a site to be determined.
* The Division I-VI championships are anticipated to be held at sites across the Section on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Primary sites are Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College and St. Mary's High School.
* Members of the media are invited to the Annual Championship Week breakfast on Monday, November 21. These luncheons will be mandatory for the Division I - Division VII finalists. Each participating team will bring its head coach, administrators, and some athletes. It's a great way for the media to interview players from all teams.
* The Sac-Joaquin Section will be using digital tickets exclusively for the playoffs. Tickets for any postseason contact may be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS
* DIVISION I:
* Notes: There are seven league champions in this field, led by top seed Folsom (the Sierra Foothill League winners) and the No. 2 seed, St. Mary's (Tri-Cities Athletic League). … The Delta, SFL, SJAA and TCAL each have two teams in this field. ... Teams with byes: No. 1 Folsom, No. 2 St. Mary's, No. 3 Oak Ridge, No. 4 Monterey Trail.
* No. 9 Lincoln-S (6-4) at No. 8 Sheldon (7-3): Lincoln-S Is In the playoffs for the third year in a row. The Trojans took third place in the TCAL and are in the playoffs for the 31st time in school history. They're looking to advance to the second round for the second consecutive season. Sheldon, in the playoffs for the ninth time in school history, took third place in the Delta League. The Huskies have advanced to the second round the last four times they've made the playoffs, including last year. These teams have met in the playoffs once before, a 56-30 Lincoln victory in the D1 first round in 2011.
* No. 12 Stagg (7-3) atNo. 5 Central Catholic (6-4): Stagg returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Delta Kings took third place in the SJAA and are here for the 15th time in school history. Their last postseason victory was in 2013 and only have six wins in their entire postseason career. Central Catholic won the Valley Oak League and won the SJS D2 title last year. The Raiders are now up in D1 and are in the playoffs for the 21st straight year. They boast a record 20 Section crowns in 27 appearances.
* No. 11 Johnson (7-3) at No. 6 Elk Grove (7-3): Johnson is in the playoffs for the second time in three years. The Warriors were tri-champions of the Greater Sacramento League. While they have 11 appearances in the SJS postseason, we have to go all the way back to 2001 for their last victory. Elk Grove moved to D1 thanks to winning the Delta League title. The Thundering Herd is in the postseaosn for the 11th straight time and the last time it lost in the first round was 2017. These schools have met three times in the postseason before, with Elk Grove holding a 2-1 advantage. Johnson won 13-7 in the 1996 D1 first round and Elk Grove won in the D1 second round in 1997 (35-7) and 2001 (34-15).
* No. 10 Edison (7-3) atNo. 7 Turlock (6-4): Edison is in the SJS postseason for the fifth time in a row and ninth time in school history. The Vikings, winners of the SJAA, are looking for their first playoff victory since 2019. Turlock, the Central California Athletic League runner-up, is here for the eighth year in a row. Like Edison, the Bulldogs' last postseason victory was in 2019. These teams have met in the playoffs once before, in the 2003 D1 second round. Edison won that game 41-38 behind five touchdowns from future NFL receiver and current assistant coach Lavelle Hawkins.
* DIVISION II:
* Notes: There are three league champions in this field, led by No. 3 seed Downey (CCAL) and No. 8 seed Vacaville (MEL). … In last year's championship, Central Catholic beat Monterey Trail 43-22. Both teams are in the D1 field this year. … The SFL has three representatives in this field. ... Teams with byes: No. 1 Manteca, No. 2 Del Oro, No. 3 Downey, No. 4 Rocklin.
* No. 9 Lodi (7-3) atNo. 8 Vacaville (7-3):Lodi returns to the postseason for the second time in a row and second time since 2011. The Flames won their first-round matchup last year and are looking to get to the second round for the second year in a row. Lodi advanced to the playoffs on the strength of its fourth-place finish in the TCAL. Vacaville is in the playoffs for the sixth year in a row; its last postseason victory came in 2017. The Bulldogs boast two Section championships: D1 titles in 2006 and 2011. These teams have met in the playoffs once before, a 28-7 Vacaville win in the 1985 D1 first round.
* No. 12 Gregori (4-6) atNo. 5 Jesuit (8-2): Gregori is in the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season and eighth time in school history. The Jaguars made the playoffs after placing third in the CCAL. They're looking for their first postseason win since 2017; that was the school's only playoff victory. Jesuit is in the postseason for the sixth time in a row, it’s advanced to the second round in its last seven playoff appearances. The Maruaders have two SJS titles to their credit: The 1995 and 2002 D1 crowns. These teams met in the postseason once before, a 27-0 Jesuit win in the 2014 D1 first round.
* No. 11 Inderkum (5-5) atNo. 6 Granite Bay (6-4): Inderkum is in the postseason for the 16th time in a row and 16th time in school history. Last year was the first time the Tigers haven't advanced past the first round. They got here by placing fifth in the CVC. Granite Bay is here for the 23rd year in a row. This program has a lot of success, including six championships, but its last playoff win came in 2019. The Grizzlies advanced to the playoffs by taking fifth in the SFL.
* No. 10 Antelope (7-3) atNo. 7 Tracy (8-2): Antelope is in the postseason for the 12th consecutive year and is looking to advance to the second round for the seventh straight time. The Titans are in D2 by virtue of their CVC championship. Tracy is here for the 25th time in school history and its last postseason appearance was in 2019. The Bulldogs, TCAL runners-up, last won a playoff game in 2018. Their program has two Section championships, D1 titles won in 1982 and 1987 under SJS Hall of Fame coach Wayne Schneider.
* DIVISION III:
* Notes: This division features three league champions, led by No. 1 seed Placer (FVL), No. 2 Patterson (CCC) and No. 4 Christian Brothers (CAL). … Placer is the lone 10-0 team in this field. ... Teams with byes: No. 1 Placer, No. 2 Patterson, No. 3 Grant, No. 4 Christian Brothers.
* No. 9 Golden Valley (8-2) atNo. 8 Woodcreek (7-3): Golden Valley is in the playoffs for the fourth straight season and 10th time in school history. The Cougars got here after placing third in the CCC. Their last playoff win was all the way back in 1999, when they advanced to the D1 Section championship game, losing 33-13 to Grant (who is also in this field). Woodcreek is in the playoffs for the second straight season. The Timberwolves only playoff win in school history came in the 2008 D2 first round.
* No. 12 Ceres (8-2) atNo. 5 Merced (6-4): Ceres is in the playoffs for the second straight time and seventh such appearance in school history. Before last year, the Bulldogs' last postseason showing came in 2004. The program's last playoff win was in 1994. Merced, last year's SJS D4 runner-up, are in the playoffs for the fourth time in a row and 27th time in school history. The Bears have a lengthy postseason history, topped by D1 SJS championships won in 1989 and 1990. Those teams were coached by SJS Hall of Famer Mark Speckman.
* No. 11 Yuba City (4-6) atNo. 6 Vista del Lago (6-4): Yuba City is in the postseason for the 10th straight time and the 20th time in school history. The Honkers last won a playoff game in 2019. They advanced to the playoffs by virtue of their fourth-place finish in the Capital Valley Conference. Vista del Lago is in the playoffs for the third straight season. The Eagles are hoping to advance to the second round for the fourth consecutuve year. It's the 11th playoff appearance overall for the Vista del Lago program, whichh got here by placing second in the CAL.
* No. 10 Roseville (5-4) atNo. 7 Oakdale(6-4): Roseville Is In the playoffs for the third consecutive season and 21st time in school history. The Tigers advanced to the playoffs after placing third in the CVC. The program has one championship in its history: the 1987 D2 banner. Oakdale is in the playoffs for the 16th straight time and 30th time in school history. The Mustangs last lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2008. These teams have met twice before in the SJS postseason, with Oakdale winning both of them. The Mustangs won 28-14 in the 1979 D2 first round and 40-0 in last year's D3 second round.
* DIVISION IV:
* Notes: There are three league champions in this division. They are No. 2 Casa Roble (GEL), No. 8 Los Banos (WAC) and No. 12 Natomas (GSL). … Three teams from the FVL are in this bracket. … Last year's champion in this division, Vanden, returns as the top seed. ... Teams with a bye: No. 1 Vanden, No. 2 Casa Roble, No. 3 West Park, No. 4 Kimball.
* No. 9 Buhach Colony(4-6) at No. 8 Los Banos(8-2): Buhach Colony advances to the postseason for the first time since 2019. The last two times the Thunder made the playoffs, it advanced to the second round. It made it thanks to its fourth-place finish in the Central California Conference. Los Banos, the WAC champion, is in the postseason for the eighth consecutive season and 21th time overall. The Tigers are looking to make the second round for the sixth time in eight seasons; their last playoff win came in 2019.
* No. 12 Natomas (7-3) at No. 5 Lincoln-L (5-5): Natomas is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Nighthawks got here by winning a share of the Greater Sacramento League title and they're looking for their first postseason victory in their fifth appearance. Lincoln-L is in the playoffs for the seventh straight time. The Zebras got to the second round last year, and before that their last win was in 2009. They've made the playoffs 17 times in school history.
* No. 11 Nevada Union (4-6) at No. 6 East Union (4-6): Nevada Union is in the playoffs for the second straight season; it is here for the 27th time in school history. The Miners boast a 37-23 career postseason record with four Section championships, the last one coming in 2009. They took fourth place in the FVL and are looking for their first playoff win since that 2009 title year. East Union is in the playoffs for the second time in a row and ninth time in school history. Before that, their last appearance was in 2017. The Lancers took fourth in the Valley Oak League and are looking for their second appearance in the second roud in a row. Before last year, their last playoff win was in 1992.
* No. 7 Capital Christian (4-5) at No. 10 Wood (5-5): Capital Christian retuns to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Cougars have an impressive recent run, winning eight of their last nine postseason games, including the 2018 D3 title. Capital Christian isn't allowed to host SJS playoffs games this year due to sanctions. Wood is in the playoffs for the second straight year and is here for the ninth time in school history. The Wildcats are here after placing fourth in the Monticello Empire League and are looking
* DIVISION V:
* Notes: There are six league champions in this division, led by No. 1 seed Sutter (PVL), No. 2 Sonora (MLL) and No. 3 Liberty Ranch (SVC). ... Last year's D5 champion, Escalon, is in this field. The Cougars went on to win a state title that year. ... The TVL has three teams in this field. … Teams with a bye: No. 1 Sutter, No. 2 Sonora, No. 3 Liberty Ranch, No. 4 Hilmar.
* No. 9 Rosemont (5-3) at No. 9 Ripon (4-6): Rosemont is in the playoffs for the fourth straight year and the 10th time in school history. The Wolverines placed third in the Sierra Valley Conference and are looking for their third straight postseason with at least one victory. Last year, they advanced to the D6 championship game, losing to Argonaut. Ripon is in the playoffs for the seventh season in a row and 22st time in school history. The Indians won it all in 2019 - both a Section title and a state title - and they're looking for their fourth season in a row with at least one playoff victory.
* No. 12 Pacheco (6-4) at No. 5 Escalon (7-3): Pacheco returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. In that year, the Panthers got their only postseason win a 34-33 D4 first-round win over Sierra. Escalon is in the postseason for the fifth straight time. The Cougars, D5 champions last year, are riding a six-game SJS postseason winning streak. Escalon, in the playoffs for the 31st time, has won 10 Section titles.
* No. 11 Foothill (6-4) at No. 6 Dixon (8-2): Foothill returns to the SJS postseason for the first time since 2019. The Mustangs have made it to the second round in their last two playoff appearances. They're here for the 18th time in school history. Dixon is in for the second straight year and the 22nd time in school history. The Rams took second place in the GEL to advance to the playoffs and are looking to advance to the second round for the second straight season. Their win in the first round last year snapped a 12-game losing streak in the playoffs.
* No. 10 Center (5-4) at No. 7 Pioneer (7-3): Center returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. When the Cougars get here, they have some success; they've advanced to the second round each of their last four playoff appearances. Center is here for the 20th time in school history. Pioneer is in the postseason for the second straight time. The Patriots got here by virtue of their third-place finish in the Golden Empire League. Their last playoff victory was in 2006, when they advanced all the way to the D3 Section championship game.
* DIVISION VI:
* Notes: There are two league champions in this bracket: No. 3 Orestimba (SAL) and No. 8 Esparto (SDL). …The Pioneer Valley League has three teams represented in this bracket. … Teams with first-round byes: No. 1 Summerville, No. 2 Hughson, No. 3 Orestimba, No. 4 Marysville.
* No. 9 Union Mine (4-5) at No. 8 Esparto (7-2): Union Mine is in the playoffs for the fifth straight time and 10th time in school history. The Diamondbacks have lost six straight playoffs game and their last victory came in 2010. Esparto, the Sierra Delta League champion, is here for the second time in school history. It joined the SJS from the Northern Section in 2020, made the playoffs in 2021 and is here this year as a league champion.
* No. 12 Delhi (4-6) at No. 5 Bradshaw Christian (7-2): Delhi is in the playoffs for the second straight time; their last time here before that was in 2016. It's the sixth appearance in school history. The Hawks placed seventh in the SAL and are looking for their second postseason win in school history; the first one came in 2005. Bradshaw Christian is here for the 15th straight time and it's the 15th playoff appearance in school history. The Pride, SVC runners-up, is looking to make the second round for the third straight year. These teams met in the playoffs once before; in the 2016 D6 first round, Bradshaw Christian beat Delhi 35-3.
No. 11 Argonaut (4-6) at No. 6 Colfax (6-3): Argonaut is in the postseason for the second straight year, and it's hoping to recapture the magic of last year, when it won the D6 Section title and D6-AA state title. The Mustangs are here for the 17th time in school history. Colfax, the PVL third-place team, is in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. The Falcons are here for the 25th time in school history, boasting a 34-19 overall record and have advanced to the second round five of the last six year.
* No. 10 Modesto Christian (6-4) at No. 7 Twelve Bridges (6-4): Modesto Christian returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. In the Crusaders' last two postseason appearances, they advanced to the second round. They have one SJS championship football banner hanging in their gym, they won the 2009 D4 crown and went on to win the CIF State Small School Championship Bowl Game. Twelve Bridges is in the playoffs for the first time in school history and is doing it without a senior class. The Ragin' Rhinos' campus is in Lincoln. They placed fourth in the PVL.
* DIVISION VII: The Division VII games begin on Nov. 11, and their capsules will be posted with next week's release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.