The Sacramento River Cats entered Monday night’s game 0-18 when trailing after seven innings, but they finally changed that with a thrilling walk-off win against the Salt Lake Bees.
After outfielders Bryce Johnson and Braden Bishop set the table, shortstop Thairo Estrada launched a homer over the left-field fence to tie the game at six apiece. Then with two down and Jaylin Davis on first base, first baseman Joe McCarthy sent a souring pop-up into right field that was not to be caught by Bees right fielder Jon Jay. The River Cats secured their second walk-off win of the season as Davis, running on contact with two outs, easily scored the winning run from first base.
The victory was only possible because Sacramento’s bullpen locked down after starter Tyler Beede allowed five runs in the first three innings. A combination of Daniel Alvarez, Jay Jackson, Gregory Santos, and Caleb Baragar didn’t allow a baserunner from innings four to eight, while sidearm Trevor Hildenberger gave up an unearned run in the ninth. Notably, Jackson needed just eight pitches to strike out two in the sixth inning while making his River Cats debut.
One day earlier, rehabbing outfielder Jaylin Davis remained hot at the plate as he reached base three times to lead the Sacramento River Cats to a win on Father’s Day over the Salt Lake Bees (17-22).
Davis went deep in the second inning for his fourth home run in seven games since joining the club on a rehab assignment. On Sunday, he additionally drew two walks and was plated twice by shortstop Arismendy Alcántara. Two other rehabbing outfielders had nice days at the dish, as well, as Alex Dickerson singled home the first run of the game and walked twice, while Darin Ruf doubled as part of a 2-for-4 afternoon.
Trevor Gott and Anthony Banda combined to hold the Bees hitless through 3.2 innings, with right-hander Gott serving as the game’s opener. He walked one and struck out two in two strong innings. The lefty, Banda, entered to begin the third and would eventually pitch an efficient four frames throwing just 54 pitches.
Both Alex Dickerson and Darin Ruf joined the club from the San Francisco Giants on rehab assignments scheduled to last a couple games. Dickerson made an immediate impact, launching a solo home run in his second plate appearance, though that would be the only run scored by the River Cats against a Bees pitching staff who struck out 12 Sacramento hitters.
Right-hander Gerson Garabito made his Sutter Health Park debut, striking out five in four innings of work. He allowed two runs while the bullpen worked five solid innings to keep the River Cats within striking distance. A home run off the bat of Bees catcher Matt Thaiss was the only hit and run surrendered by the bullpen.
