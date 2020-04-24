Ran Pehka, a 6-foot-3 guard from Tallinn, Estonia, is the newest member of UC Davis men’s basketball after signing a National Letter of Intent, as announced by head coach Jim Les on Tuesday.
“I chose UC Davis, because it is a perfect fit for me. I have no doubt that the following years will be an experience of a lifetime,” said Pehka.
“I am really grateful that the coaches recruited me, I am thrilled about becoming an Aggie and playing for UC Davis!”
“Ran is a talented and skilled guard with a high basketball IQ that is a perfect fit for our team,” said Les. He has played against elite competition in Europe and will be able to transition to college basketball seamlessly.”
“He is an excellent student, a terrific young man and we can’t wait for him to join our program.”
Pehka will join the Aggies with a wealth of international experience as a member of Estonia’s U14, U16 and U18 National teams.
Last summer, he averaged 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals at the FIBA U18 European Championships. Two years prior, he represented his home country at FIBA’s U16 Championships.
Pehka was the starting guard for TLU Kalev in Europe’s Latvian-Estonian Basketball League this past season — the same league that featured Big West Player of the Year TJ Shorts II in his first year as a pro.
Ran is the third member of his family to play basketball at an elite level: His father, Rauno, is a former FIBA Eurobasket professional; his brother, Ron, lives in Illinois and competes for Trinity International University’s men’s basketball team.
